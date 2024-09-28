Naperville North football erases a halftime deficit against Lockport

Naperville North football travels to Lockport on a windy fall evening. The Huskies look to get back on track after a tough loss against Lincoln-Way East. The Porters are looking to extend their win streak to two games after defeating Waubonsie Valley 21-7. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tyler Pospisil helps give Lockport a 6-0 lead at the half against the Huskies

It was a defensive battle in the first quarter, with no teams coming away with points. With just under 8 minutes to play in the second quarter, third and long for the Porter offense. Quarterback Conley Pfeiffer takes matters into his own hands, scrambling for the big gain to keep the drive alive for Lockport.

The Lockport offense is in the red zone after taking over 5 minutes of the clock. Pfeiffer hands it off to Running back Tyler Pospisil, who punches it in for the game’s first score. The extra point is blocked, making the score 6 to 0 with Lockport in the lead to start the second half.

Jacob Bell connects with Quinn Morris to put Naperville North ahead of Lockport by one

After forcing the Lockport three and out to start the second half, the Huskie special teams is able to pressure the Lockport punter who can’t get enough power into the punt which sets up the North offense.

A few plays later, Ball State commit, Jacob Bell connects with three-star receiver, Quinn Morris for the touchdown. After the successful extra point, Naperville North leads 7-6 with 10 minutes and 17 seconds left in the third quarter.

Naperville North and Lockport football both force some turnovers and the Huskies capitalize

The Naperville defense forces another Lockport punt, setting the offense up in plus territory. Second and goal for the Huskies when they decide to switch things up, running back Rahsean Blake takes the snap and then hands it off to Bell. Bell gets through the Porter defense to find tight end Finnian Bretag wide open in the endzone for 6. North extends their lead with a 38-yard field goal, going up 17-6 into the fourth quarter.

After Naperville North’s Edward Mumford’s interception to start the fourth quarter. Next play for the North offense. Bell is intercepted by Lockport defensive back, Anthony Polsetti who gives the ball right back to the Porter offense.

A few plays later. Pfeiffer is pressured by three-star Huskie pass rusher, Gabe Hill who forces the interception by Aidan Drendel. He has a path in front of him and finds his way into the end zone for the pick 6. Naperville North scores 24 unanswered to go up by 18 with 8 minutes left in the fourth.

Backup Quarterback Brendan Mecher is filling in for Pfeiffer to start the next Porter drive. Playing with urgency, Mecher finds Receiver Adam Kozak to move the chains.

Later, in the drive, Mecher rolls to his left to buy some time for his receivers. As he avoids the rush, he floats one up to Kozak who survives the big hit for the touchdown. The score is 24-12 with the Porters needing a two-point conversion with under five minutes left in the fourth.

Looking to cut the lead down to ten on the two-point conversion, Mecher hands it off to Pospisil who follows his blocks to get in for the two-point conversion. The score is 24 to 14 under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Bell and company ice the game with another touchdown

After Lockport fails to recover the onside kick, the North offense is looking to finish out the game. Bell rolls to his left and finds receiver Charlie Shinkle to get the ball inside the 10-yard line.

Next play, Bell finds receiver Chico Thomas for his third passing touchdown of the game to extend their lead 31-14 with under 4 minutes left to play.

The Porters score a touchdown to cut the lead to 11, but it isn’t enough as Naperville North football spoils the homecoming game for Lockport. Three second-half interceptions helped them win 31-20 and put their record at 3-2.