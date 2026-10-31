Naperville North football outlasts Fremd for first playoff win since 2010

After a 7-2 regular season and an undefeated conference record, the DVC champion Naperville North Huskies were exempt from the opening round of the playoffs with a bye. In the first round, they return home to take on Fremd, looking to end an IHSA playoff drought that extends over 15 years. The Vikings put together a convincing performance in their first playoff match, pummeling Taft last week 42-12. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The scoring gets started early and often

Fremd’s opening drive looks promising but stalls out. They get on the board first with a field goal.

On the ensuing North drive, they’ve marched themselves into Fremd’s red zone. A few ticks under four minutes, wide receiver Hudson Glass takes the snap. He hands it off to tailback Brendon Wickert, who breaks a tackle and drags in a Viking on his way to six. North goes up 7-3.

Following the score, the Huskies kick off to Kale Peterson. Bad idea. After catching the ball at the one, Peterson maneuvers through the pack of Huskie defenders and books a one-way express for the end zone. 99 yards later, the Vikings take back the lead 10-7 heading into the second quarter.

Will Clark makes plays with his legs and his arm

The Huskies tack on a touchdown run from Jayke Collins, and now deep in North territory with less than a minute left in the half, the Vikings look to do the same. Junior quarterback Will Clark makes the correct read on the option play and bounces across the goal line. Advantage Fremd 17-14 at the break.

Welcome back Jayke Collins

Will the back-and-forth affair slow down in the second half? Jayke Collins quickly answers that question with a 70-yard house call a minute and twenty seconds in. Collins missed the majority of the regular season with a broken collarbone, but has an immediate impact in his first game back with a pair of scores. North is in front again 21-17.

Scoring plays around the Huskie 30-yard line have become a trend. From the 24, Clark is forced out to his right. Keeping his sights downfield, he locates junior wideout MJ Castelloni for the touchdown! 24-21 Fremd takes the lead once more.

How about another changing of the guard on the scoreboard? Running back Vic Tyson accelerates 46 yards to paydirt. The sophomore makes it 28-24 Huskies going into the fourth quarter.

Fremd jumps back ahead 31-28 in the early part of the final frame. The Blue and Orange run game has been successful all night and continues here with Charlie Neumann becoming the fourth Huskie running back to cash in for a touchdown. The ninth lead change of the contest results in the home team propelling ahead 35-31.

The Huskie defense makes a stand

A pivotal fourth down for Fremd looms on their own side of the field. Senior linebacker John Lyons sheds a block and has Clark in his sights. The Vikings signal-caller looks to escape, but not on Lyons’ watch. He trips up Clark for the sack, and North takes back possession with less than half of quarter four remaining.

The Huskies settle for three on a Miles Nio field goal, pushing the lead up to seven at 38-31.

The Vikings have fought all game, and they aren’t stopping now. Fremd drives to North’s seven-yard line, where they face another fourth down, this time with just 12 seconds left.

Clark takes the snap, drops back, moves to his right, but the North defense has the Vikings well covered. Clark evades a sack, runs back to his left, and fires a pass that is broken up by senior defensive back CJ Geist for the game-winning stop.

Naperville North ends its playoff victory drought

For the first time since 2010, Naperville North has won a playoff game and is moving on to the second round by a final of 38-31. Next Friday at 6:00 pm, the Huskies will travel to Oswego to face off against a Panthers team that knocked them out of the postseason just a year ago.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!