Naperville North football stuns Lincoln-Way Central 21-20 in overtime

The 1-1 Naperville North Huskies travel 45 minutes away to Lincoln-Way Central football trying to bounce back after falling last week to Naperville Central via a last minute field goal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The story is similar is on the other side for Lincoln-Way Central as they try to avenge their loss against Providence Catholic where they lost by nine.

Naperville North makes several key stops in the opening half

We pick up middle of the first quarter as Lincoln-Way Central has a chance to put the first points on the board but the kick is blocked by Zach Mally to keep this game knotted at zero.

The second half starts much faster than the first with the Huskies driving down the field. In the redzone North quarterback Jacob Bell finds Quinn Morris on a quick pass over the middle as he gets down to the one.

After going quick to the line Bell QB sneaks it in for the first score of the game putting North up 7-0.

Lincoln-Way Central jumps in front

On the ensuing possession, Central drives down the field with quarterback Drew Woodburn finding Lucas Andresen to pick up a first down on 4th and six.

The Knights go back to their run game using Tyler Tulk to get them into the red zone with a run up the middle to move the chains

Tulk then finishes the drive of tying the game at 7-7 with a rush up the gut into the endzone.

As the 4th quarter starts, so do the big plays as Woodburn finds his favorite target of the night, Lucas Andresen for 30 yard juggling sideline catch pushing the momentum back on the Lincoln-Way Central side.

To end that drive the Knights call for a perfect play-action bootleg as Jack Dykas is wide open and reaches across the goal line to take the lead 14-7.

Less than a minute later, Jacob Bell drops back and throws his best ball of the night. Dropping it in the bucket to Morris for 35-yard game-tying score.

The game heads to overtime

In overtime Lincoln-Way runs all over Naperville North as the Knights score first in OT with this Tulk run up the gut, punching it in to make it 20-14.

And for the second time, the Naperville North Huskies field goal block unit comes up clutch with Edward Mumford tipping the extra point. Giving the Huskies a chance to win.

The drive does not start how they wanted it to with this Jalen Bryd sack for the Knights making it fourth down and goal from the 16-yard line.

And down to their last play Bell drops back and throws it up to his go-to- guy Quinn Morris, who brings it down, tying the game at 20-20.

Kicker Tyler Duewel seals the deal for the Naperville North football as the Huskies storm the field after a thrilling 21-20 win over Lincoln-Way Central. The Huskies improve to 2-1 on the season.