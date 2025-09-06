Naperville North Football takes down Libertyville in an overtime thriller

Naperville North football is on the road to play under the lights against the Libertyville Wildcats. The Huskies look to bounce back after their 20-14 week one loss at home to New Trier and are looking to get their first win of the season. In their path is a tough Libertyville squad coming off a victory over Lemont, 24-14. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North and Libertyville football play a scoreless first quarter

After forcing the early Husky punt, the Wildcats start their drive in plus territory. Quarterback Trevor Wallace throws a dime to five-star tight end Brock Williams and sets up the Libertyville offense just outside of the red zone.

A few plays later, the Husky defense stands tall, forcing Libertyville to keep the offense on the field on 4th and short. Wildcat running back Aiden Weaver is stopped short by a pack of Huskies for the turnover on downs.

In their own territory, it’s third down for the North offense. Quarterback Josiah Nothacker throws the bubble screen to receiver Carlson Geist. Geist makes a man miss before being stopped in his tracks by Libertyville’s Reid Williams. Both teams enter the second quarter scoreless.

Bode Rohrbach puts Libertville on the board first with a receiving touchdown

Halfway through the second quarter, the Wildcat offense is on the move as Quarterback Trevor Wallace throws a perfect pass where only Williams can come down with it for the big play!

The Wildcat quarterback is doing it all with his arm and showing that he’s just as dangerous on the ground. With nobody open downfield, Wallace moves out to his right with nothing but green grass out in front of him as he picks up the first down.

Later in the drive, first and goal for the Libertyville offense. Wallace finds his receiver, Bode Rohrbach, in the end zone for the touchdown. The Wildcats lead 7-0 with 3:16 until halftime.

Josiah Nothacker finds receiver Jack Zitko for a 60-yard Naperville North touchdown

Next Husky offensive drive, needing a spark on third down. Quarterback Josiah Nothacker finds receiver Jack Zitko, who turns on the speed for the 60-yard touchdown! At the end of the first half, the game remains tied 7-7.

Early in the third, the Wildcat offense is looking to go on another long drive. Husky defensive tackle Gabe Hill gets the big sack and forces the fumble.

Brady Buenix is the next man up for the Wildcats. Facing a third down, Buenix steps up into the pocket and finds a crease as he runs towards the sideline for the first down.

Moments later, Buenix throws it deep, looking for Rohrbach, but is intercepted by Safety Quincy Blaise! With 7:34 seconds remaining in the third, the score remains tied 7-7.

William Eloe gives Naperville North football its first lead of the night

First down for the Blue and Orange offense, Nothacker finds Zitko on the sideline, staying in bounds while surviving the hit to move the chains.

After a first down from running back William Eloe to get into the red zone. The offense goes back to Eloe as he follows his blocks to the outside. Eloe cuts up field and takes two Libertyville defenders in the end zone for the touchdown! Going into the final quarter, Naperville North leads 14-7.

Late in the fourth, the Wildcat offense needs a first down to keep the drive alive. Buenix rolls out to his right and connects with Williams, showing amazing concentration as he comes down with the catch after the bobble.

Fourth and goal for the Libertyville offense, trailing by seven. Quarterback Brady Buenix calls his own number with the inside run as he fights to get in the end zone for the touchdown! Four quarters aren’t enough to decide this one as we’re heading for overtime tied 14-14.

Eloe scores again, and Naperville North holds off Libertyville on a clutch defensive stand

First play of overtime with North on offense. Nothacker hands the ball to Eloe, who follows his blocking, squeezes through the hole, and will not be denied for his second touchdown of the game! The Huskies lead 21-14 and now need a stop.

Third and goal for the Wildcats, Buenix scrambles out to his left, where multiple Husky pass rushers have a chance to sack the quarterback. Showing amazing effort, Buenix breaks out of multiple sacks and gets the pass off, but the ball is dropped!

The Wildcats need a touchdown on fourth down to keep the game alive. Buenix scrambles to his left to buy time, but is sacked by John Sanford!

Naperville North gets its first victory of the season in a 21-14 thriller against Libertyville.