Naperville North football uses big third quarter to pull away from Homewood-Flossmoor

Naperville North football is back at home to kick off the 2023 season. The Huskies welcome Homewood-Flossmoor for week one for the second consecutive year in a matchup between a pair of playoff teams from a season ago. It’s just the start of a daunting non-conference schedule for Naperville North as junior quarterback Jacob Bell takes the reigns as the starting signal caller for the first time. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Vikings strike first on the opening drive

Opening drive for the Vikings as quarterback Trent Rosebourgh drops a quick pass to Arthur McKnight who streaks across the field and finds open space down the sidelines. He works his way down inside the Huskie fifteen-yard line.

A few plays later, Brandon Brigham takes the direct snap and powers into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night as Homewood-Flossmoor looks strong to start.

Into the second quarter, Naperville North facing fourth and five from the Viking 24. Jacob Bell rolls right and hits Carson Marlar on the sidelines for a first down to keep the drive alive.

Not long after it’s Jacob Bell keeping the ball himself and reaching over the goal line for the touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Vikings with the ball late in the half. Rosebourgh looks for some room to his left but Lawson Grier wraps him up for the sack in the backfield.

Later in the drive, the Vikings are inside Naperville North territory but sophomore Gabriel Hill puts an end to the drive with a sack after coming untouched off the edge. The game remains tied 7-7 at the break.

The Huskies seize control in the second half

The first drive of the second half sees the Huskies facing third and short. Jacob Bell keeps it himself and breaks several tackles to pick up the first down and more to get the offense moving.

After a taunting penalty on the Vikings puts North just outside the red zone, Bell finds All-State selection Luke Williams on the slant, who takes it in for a 25-yard touchdown. 14-7 as the Huskies take their first lead.

After Kai Williams recovers a Homewood-Flossmoor fumble, Cole Arl takes advantage for the blue and orange. The running back springs around the left edge and outruns the defense and arm tackles along the way to a 31-yard touchdown run. Naperville North football seizing the momentum with a 21-7 lead.

The next play on offense for the Vikings sees a pass deflect off the hands of Carson Brownfield and into the arms of Zach Mally who cuts back upfield and returns the ball inside the 20. That leads to another Jacob Bell touchdown run to make it 28-7.

Near the end of the third quarter, the Vikings facing fourth and one so the team goes for the QB sneak up the middle, but the Huskie defense does not budge. The chains come out to confirm that Naperville North will get the ball back, thanks to the turnover on downs.

Into the fourth quarter now. Bell hands off to Lonzo Duckworth who cuts left and takes the ball inside the two-yard line on the twenty-yard gain. On fourth and goal, Bell uses the ball fake and takes the keeper into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the night.

The Vikings get two late touchdowns from RJ McDonald, but it is too little, too late. Naperville North football picks up an impressive 35-21 win over Homewood-Flossmoor. Defending state champion Loyola Academy awaits for the Huskies next Friday night.

