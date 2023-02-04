Naperville North girls basketball dominates from start to finish against Metea Valley

Naperville North girls basketball uses flawless first half to cruise to an easy 41-12 victory over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The DVC girls basketball regular season is nearing the end as the Metea Valley Mustangs host the Naperville North Huskies. The Huskies defeated DeKalb last week as they continue their playoff push while the Mustangs look to bounce back after a tough loss to Neuqua Valley earlier this week.

Huskies put on a clinic in the first

The Huskies get off to a fast start as Sydni Fink inbounds the ball. It gets deflected by Reese Valha, but Fink gets it back. She finds Abby Drendel who drains the triple. They’re up 3-0.

Jamie Nosek attacks the rim, but Peyton Fenner blocks the shot and we’re going the other way. Drendel goes down the court and dishes it to Fenner as she buries the fadeaway jumper to extend the lead to eight.

Naperville North girls basketball keeps rolling on offense as it continues to build its lead. Gabby Panek makes a nice bounce pass to Abby Homan. She spins and finishes as the Huskies close out the first quarter with a 17-2 lead.

North continues to build its lead

The Mustangs turn the ball over and Natalie Frempong gets the steal. She passes to Fink and she eventually drops it off to Fenner for the layup as they go up by 22.

The Huskies continue their momentum with some nice passing. Layla Henderson passes to Celia Wroble who swings it to Abby Drendel. She dishes it to Homan who pump fakes and drives to the basket for the pretty scoop layup. North dominates in the first half and leads 30-2 at halftime.

Mustangs show some life in the third, but Huskies cruise to victory

Sydni Fink has it for the Huskies and she finds Layla Henderson open for three. She hits the trey and they continue to increase their lead.

Reese Valha charges to the basket. She misses the layup, but Jamie Nosek doesn’t quit as she keeps fighting for the rebound. Nosek misses up close then misses again. However, third time’s a charm as she lays it in and the Mustangs finally get their first field goal. They still trail, though, 38-4.

Frempong finds Wroble open for the jump shot, but she misses and the Mustangs get the rebound. Lucy Burk goes down the court and makes a pretty pass to Caitlin Clish who finishes in transition. Mustangs still down 41-8 in the 3rd quarter.

Frempong attacks the rim, but misses the layup. Raina Penttila gets the rebound and heaves this ball towards Lucy Burk who lays it in. Despite a strong effort in the third, the Huskies cruise to a 41-12 victory over the Mustangs and have won two in a row.

