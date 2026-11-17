Opening-night tipoff for the 2026-2027 girls’ basketball season begins at Naperville North, where the Huskies host Plainfield East. The Bengals seek to avenge their loss to North in last year’s opener, while the Huskies look to get off to another strong start, like last season, when they finished with 20 wins and made the playoffs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies off to a strong start in the first half

The Huskies get rolling on offense as Mia Podkasik finds Sydney Smith. She goes towards the basket and sinks the floater for two.

With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, the Huskies lead by ten. Mia Podkasik connects with Katy Loas, finding Camille Hendren towards the baseline. She spins and gets the friendly bounce for two, and the blue and orange lead 12-2.

The Huskie offense continues to roll as Smith tosses the rock to Hendren and she buries the layup. The Huskies close out the first quarter with a 16-4 lead.

The second quarter starts with Smith passing to Katie Walker, who then finds Maddie Bauer open and gets this tough shot to go for two, and the foul.

Later, Podkasik draws three defenders, leaving Lila Zitko open, and she drains the triple for Naperville North. The Huskies build their lead to 29-4.

With 30 seconds to go in the second quarter, Smith goes down the court for North. She tosses it to Podkasik, who finds Walker spinning, and hits the layup for two as the time expires. Naperville North takes a 36-11 lead into halftime.

Huskies Close out Second Half Strong to pick up first Win

Naperville North starts the third quarter strong, displaying some great passing as Walker finds Zitko open beyond the arc. She buries the three-pointer for the Huskies, going up 39-11.

The Huskies have a commanding lead as Loas finds Bauer and gets the layup to go for another two points. The Huskies close out the third quarter with a 55-22 lead.

The fourth quarter starts with Nevaeh Davis battling for the loose ball, winning the fight, and dishing it over to Loas. She goes all the way to bury the layup for North.

Despite the large deficit, the Bengals fight on. Ella Terry connects with Airianna Tamez, and she finds Rhyann Pierce, who drains the 3-pointer.

In the end, the Huskies’ offense was too hot to handle as Naperville North wins its home opener 66-28 over Plainfield East.

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