Naperville North girls basketball picks up DVC win number one in dominating fashion

School is still on break, but conference play resumes for girls' basketball as Naperville North hopes to start the new year with its first conference win. The Huskies take on Metea Valley, who is also looking for DVC win number one.

Threes are falling early

Things look promising for the Huskies, up 3-0 already when Sydni Fink finds Natalie Frempong, who connects from three to grow the lead.

Frempong is at it again by dribbling, takes the three, and hits it to make it 15-2 in favor of the Huskies.

Later on the Mustangs find their groove with Annie Burk trying out the jump shot and it’s good, hoping for a spark.

The Huskies continue to push the pace with Fink, who takes it all the way to the rim and ends it with a floater.

The Huskies keep running in the opening half

The Dogs lead 22-4, but the older Burk sister, Lucy, finds herself open and puts in the trifecta.

North remains on point from three and here is Anna Richards in the corner and she sinks it. Huskies are up by 20.

You want some more threes? Kendall Johnson says yes, please and kaboom.

Richards continues her strong game with another three-point attempt as she hits it with the foul. It’s 37-14 North at the break.

The Mustangs find their footing

The Mustangs get some positive vibes in the third quarter with Lucy Burk and here she lays one in off the glass.

Then Reese Valha hits the fast break button and comes into the lane like a runaway train and scores. Metea still has some work to do down 40-21.

As for the team in blue, new half same Huskies. Oh, and the same Anna Richards who is on target from three.

Naperville North Girls basketball victorious in the DVC

This one was all Naperville North from the start, and Ema Gilvydis puts the cherry on top with this contested shot. The Huskies snatch their first DVC win under new coach Aly Miller with a 53-24 victory.

