Naperville North girls basketball starts the season with blowout win over Plainfield East

Welcome back to the girls basketball season where the Plainfield East Bengals host the Naperville North Huskies in the season opener. The Huskies enter the matchup looking to build on a 17-15 record a season ago, where they fell to Benet Academy in the regional finals. The Bengals finished last season with a 5-26 record and hope to turn their fortunes around this winter. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Podkasik twins get the Huskies going early

Naperville North defense starts on fire as they force a Bengal turnover. Ava Podkasik locates her sister, Mia Podkasik, for the opening points of the season

The North defense continues to swarm as the Huskies force another turnover, this time it’s Ava Podkasik for the score.

North works the offense effectively as Ava locates Sydney Smith going back door for the finish. Smith would finish the night with 13 points.

North continues to dominate the defensive side of the floor, forcing another Bengal turnover. Zoey Bishop connects with Mia Podkasik for the assist as the Huskies hold a commanding 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Huskies keep rolling in the second quarter

The Huskies look to keep the offense flowing, but end up committing a turnover to Plainfield. Khole Oglesby is there for the fast break points, looking for a surge in the Bengals’ offense.

North looks for a quick response on offense as Smith locates Ava Podkasik for the three-point shot, but it’s off the mark. A second chance opportunity for Ava, and she puts it in, as the Huskies hold a commanding 19-5 lead early in the second quarter.

Off the inbound, the Bengals look to put some more points on the board to cut down the lead, and are successful as Madison Delahanty locates Oglesby in the paint for the easy two points. But the Bengals trail the Huskies 43-10 at the break

Freshman Savannah Shufelt impresses in her first high school action, scoring 12 points off the bench to help Naperville North maintain its big lead as she gets the rebound and puts in the bucket while drawing the foul.

Naperville North girls basketball starts the season 1-0

This one is all the Huskies as Ava Podkasik locates Smith for the dagger three-pointer early in the third quarter, as Naperville North cruises by Plainfield East, taking the victory 65-23. Naperville North starts the year 1-0 and will host Yorkville on Thursday for its first home matchup of the season.