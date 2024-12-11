Naperville North girls bowling wins crosstown battle against Naperville Central

Naperville Central and Naperville North girls bowling meet up at Fox Bowl in Wheaton for a crosstown clash! Both sides look to avenge their losses from last week with the Redhawks dropping to Neuqua Valley, while the Huskies fell to St. Charles East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central begins the crosstown matchup with a lead

We kick things off with the Redhawks as Maddie Davila comes up with her first throw of the day, knocking down about six pins. Davila follows up with a spare to give the Redhawks a lead early on in the match. Davilla is the top Redhawk with a 374 series.

Davilla isn’t alone in all the point scoring as her teammate Artem Swakauski knocks down all ten pins for a Strike.

Redhawk bowler Olive O’Boyle attempts to join on the throwing strikes but is just four pins shy as she follows up her next throw with a spare. She ends with a 343 series.

Her teammate Lauren Kujat knocks down nine pins on her throw, and just like O’Boyle, she also spares.

Ellie Child was already off to a hot start; this strike puts her two in a row – and, well, you guessed it, we got a rolling turkey here. Child comes up with the first turkey of today’s match, as Huskie Sofia Bolagat also achieves one in the final game. We see you, Child!

Naperville North girls bowling takes care of Central in a crosstown clash

Huskie Felicia Openshaw attempts to get a strike of her own; however, she is just stopped by the 5-pin, which she quickly dismantles in her second throw for a spare. She ends with a 382 series.

The Redhawks get a strike from Alice Cecil as she watches the ball slowly curl toward the middle of the pins! Cecil ends with the second-best Redhawk score.

The Huskies aren’t enjoying the Redhawks trying to narrow the scoring gap as Sofia Bolagat destroys nine pins and a spare for her first frame. She then knocks down all the pins for a strike.

Our top bowler overall comes from Huskie Michelle Baek who picks up a spare here. Then she adds a strike later on in route to a 394 series

To seal the deal, Child sends the Redhawks home with one final strike to give the Huskie the victory. Child ends with a 368 series and helps the Huskies take down the Redhawks by 247 pins.