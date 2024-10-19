Naperville North girls cross country takes home 13th straight DVC title

Waubonsie Valley High School hosts the 2024 Girls Cross Country DVC meet. All the Naperville area Schools and DeKalb are ready to compete. Naperville North looks to win a 13th straight DVC title! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

76 runners begin the 2024 DVC Meet

At the sound of the gun, the runners are off. 76 runners are competing with Metea Valley’s Kaylee Russell and Isabella Sieben leading the way along with a pack of Redhawks from behind.

Near the first mile, it’s Emma Berres and Rianna Tandon of Naperville North. This follows up with Wildcat Elizabeth Hall, Huskie Shania Tandon, and Mustang Kaylee Russell. This includes Redhawk Lola Satre Morales running in between Waubonsie’s Katherine Heap and Lily Baibak. We also get a Huskie trio running in the top 15.

In between the baseball fence and tree, Berres continues the lead, along with Rianna Tandon. Rounding out is Wildcat Elizabeth Hall, and Huskie Shania Tandon comes around too. Naperville Central’s Satre Morales manages to keep pace. Also keeping pace is Mustang Russell and Naperville North’s Kathryn Rohr.

Naperville North girls cross country wins 13th consecutive DVC title

At the two-mile mark, it’s the same Huskie lead of Berres and Rianna Tandon. Rianna’s twin sister Shania is trying to catch up to the Huskie duo. Neuqua Valley’s Hall is keeping a nice stride as the top 4th runner in this meet. Rohr is coming in with a good pace along with Redhawk Satre Morales. Mustang Russell, Waubonsie’s Heap, and North’s Chole Piot are also keeping pace in the top 10 with another pack of runners coming up from behind.

At the end of the race, it’s Emma Berres who takes home the top spot with a time of 17:46, Huskies Rianna and Shania Tandon finish in second and third respectively. This follows up with Wildcat Hall coming in fourth, while Naperville North’s Rohr and Redhawk Satre Morales round out the top 6. Russell comes in 7th, Heap in 8th, Baibak in 9th, and Piot in 10th. More Huskie runners come in to add more points for Naperville North. As a result of that, the Huskies win the DVC championship for the thirteenth straight year!