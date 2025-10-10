Naperville North girls flag football falls to Oswego East in regional semifinal

Post-season flag football continues for Naperville North as the Huskies face off against Oswego East in the regional semifinal. The Wolves are coming off a 52-7 win over Bartlett, while the Huskies are looking to build off their quarterfinal win over Larkin. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wolves turn defense into offense

Two minutes into the first quarter, Naperville North quarterback Ava Wilkey throws a long pass to Kendall Louthain, but it’s picked off by Danielle Stone, giving the ball to the Wolves.

Oswego East still has the ball in hand. Danielle Stone takes the ball and runs immediately to the endzone to put The Wolves on the board with the first touchdown of the night and a 7-0 lead.

The second quarter is underway, and the Wolves get to work as Avaya Kittling Turner takes the ball from Danielle Stone and in for another touchdown. The Wolves take a 13-0 lead.

About four minutes left in the second quarter, Wilkey looks to send a pass to Sam Kelly, but is picked off again, this time by Keelan Quick.

With a minute remaining in the second quarter, Stone throws a long ball to Macy Dick of Oswego for a 27-yard touchdown. Wolves lead 19-0 at the half.

Oswego East takes the win in the regional semifinal

The Huskies hold the Wolves scoreless in the second, and Louthain rewards the defensive efforts with a touchdown pass to Sam Kelly to put the Huskies on the board. But that is all that North is able to muster on offense. In the end, it’s Oswego East who takes home the win in the Regional Semifinal 19-8. The Wolves also took down St. Charles North to win the regional championship 14-13.

