Naperville North girls golf advances to the IHSA State Finals

All Naperville Area schools compete at the IHSA Girls Golf Sectional at Atwood Homestead Golf Course, hosted by Rockford Boylan. Golfers from over 30 schools are looking to secure a spot at the State meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North, Metea, Neuqua, and Waubonsie open the IHSA Girls Golf Sectional

We get things started with Erin Arnold from Naperville North on Hole 9. Arnold is up for birdie with this attempt. She comes up just short but taps the ball in for par.

On the same hole but a different group, Metea’s Ansley Ellis is looking to sink this par putt. Ellis comes up inches short of the cup, she then rattles home the bogey. Ellis with a 97 and her teammate Oyuhai Sereenen finishes with an 89.

Next up we have Neuqua’s Malar Anand after a great approach to get on the green. Her putt comes up short and then she hits the ball to the bottom of the cup. Carley Rogers, Ellie Rogers and Anand were the top three scorers for the day for Neuqua

Waubonsie Valley’s, Mina Shyam is slightly off the green. She hits a great putt which stays on the line, hitting above the hole to just miss her attempt. With her next putt, Shyam gets the ball to drop. Shyam wraps up her day with a score of 82, advancing to state as an individual.

Naperville-area golfers do well on Holes 10 and 16 at Atwood Homestead Golf Course

Moving along to hole 10 with fellow Warrior, Hannah Lee. After getting the ball out of the bunker, Lee comes up just short of the cup but makes her next putt. Lee finished her day with a score of 87, just three strokes away from qualifying for state.

For the Huskies, we have Addy Ciganek looking to knock down her putt. Ciganek’s putt comes up short after drifting to the right. On the day, Ciganek finishes with a score of 83, second best for the Huskies who are in contention for a team state spot.

North’s Alex Yaeger sets up for par. Yaeger is able to sink it and help the Huskies with a strong score of 86.

We’re with Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese after a great approach shot to land close to the cup. Albanese hits the ball on a line which falls into the cup for birdie. With her score of 78, Albanese advances as an individual to state.

Taking you to hole 16, the signature hole. Isabelle Grane from the regional champion Benet Academy, is looking to set herself up nicely on the green. Grane hits an amazing approach shot which lands her close to the hole. Grane goes onto a 93.

St. Charles North’s Abigail Gizewicz is looking to hit home her par putt after her great approach shot. The North Stars take the lead on the scoreboard after Gizewicz’s par putt.

The Huskies advance to the IHSA State meet with Georgia Riley’s 78 leading the way

Moving along to the final hole. Crystal Lake’s Central’s Delaney Medlyn is looking to finish off the day with this putt. Medlyn guides her putt into the hole to finish off her great round. Medlyn finished as the top overall scorer with a score of 73.

For the Wildcats, Carley Rogers is on the green looking to capitalize after a strong approach shot which landed her very close to the hole. Rogers gently taps the ball home. Rogers finishes her day as the top scorer for Neuqua Valley but unfortunately, the Wildcats will not be sending any golfers to state.

Benet Academy’s Audrey Wake is wrapping up her day with this putt. Wake hits the putt home as she finishes her day as the third best scorer for Benet. Reina MacEren and Madelyn Maldonado finished a few strokes ahead. As a team, the Redwings finish 7th as a team but do not have any state qualifiers.

Back to hole 10 with Georgia Riley. Riley is looking to knock down her birdie putt. Riley is just inches away on her attempt but rattles it home for parr. Riley’s effort helps secure North moving onto state as a team.

Going down to the wire, St. Charles North gets the sectional win with a score of 333 with Kayla Beu finishing with the top score for St. Charles North with a score of 77. Naperville North girls golf will head to the IHSA State meet after finishing with a score of 337. Georgia Riley is the best Huskie score, at 78. In third place, Plainfield North finished with a score of 343, with Grace Gilbert as the top scorer with a score of 80.