Naperville North girls golf defeats Neuqua Valley by 11 strokes

It's a beautiful day for a DVC match-up between Neuqua Valley and host Naperville North girls golf at Springbrook. Both teams are looking to build off their performance at Wedgewood last Saturday at the Joliet Central Invitational.

Naperville North’s Alex Yaeger records an eagle and par to open the day

On to the par three fourth hole. North’s Alex Yaeger hits her par putt to continue her great start after an impressive eagle on the first hole.

Neuqua Valley’s Malar Anand, after a great approach shot to get on the green. She sinks her par putt.

The Huskie, Georgia Riley is looking to keep her form after last week’s win against Waubonsie. She continues to succeed after sinking her par.

Still, on the par three fourth hole, Wildcat Ellie Rogers sticks the green on her tee shot. Here, she hits home her par putt.

Yaeger continues to impress and Naperville North girls golf defeats Neuqua Valley

Moving along to the seventh hole. North’s Yaeger continues to have a great day. She locks in on the birdie putt and gets it to drop. The Huskie finishes her day with a personal best of 38.

We are now on the final hole. Neuqua’s Evan Ashley finishes her day with a par. The Wildcat ends with a round of 42.

Naperville North wraps up the match with 11 fewer strokes than Neuqua Valley, with Riley and Yaeger both recording scores of 38. Ashley leads the way for Neuqua with a 42.

