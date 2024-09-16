Naperville North girls golf drives its way to victory over Metea Valley

The late summer heat is lingering on a steamy afternoon at Springbrook Golf Course. Naperville North girls golf welcomes Metea Valley with the DVC championship meet less than two weeks away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Young Mustangs start the day strong

On the third hole, Metea freshman Oyuhai Sereenen capitalizes on a nice fairway shot by sinking the par putt. Two pars in the first three holes for the freshman to start the day as she goes on to shoot a 45.

Over to the par 3 fourth hole where another Metea Valley freshman gets off to a good start. Lauren Hume with a well struck tee shot that settles near the hole. The Mustang ends her day with a round of 53.

The seventh hole leads to success

Hole number seven is another par 3 and Naperville North senior Georgia Riley knows it well. The lefty drives the green, leaving a simple two putt for par.

In the same group is Ansley Ellis from Metea Valley as she also finds the dance floor, going on to make a par of her own.

Addy Ciganek from Naperville North has been one to the top performers all season. Her chip from just off the green nearly drops into the hole, settling just inches shy of the pin. Ciganek ties for the top score of the day with a 38.

Still on the seventh hole where Ashley Jenner from Metea has a mid range putt for par. The sophomore drills it, making par on two of the final three holes as part of a round of 50.

The shot of the day comes from Naperville North senior Erin Arnold who drives her iron shot within two feet of the pin as it takes a friendly roll. She capitalizes by sinking the birdie as part of a round of 45.

Naperville North closes out another victory

Wrapping things up on the ninth hole where Alex Yaeger drops a fairway shot onto the green, setting up a par to end the day. Yaeger with a strong round of 43.

The top golfer for Metea Valley is Ansley Ellis who also shoots a 43 after a consistent round throughout the day.

Naperville North girls golf is victorious as a team with Georgia Riley tying her teammate Addy Ciganek with a 38 to lead the Huskies over Metea Valley. Riley pars to end her round as North takes the win 164-191.