Naperville North girls gymnastics competes in the Hinsdale regional meet

It’s time for the girls gymnastics regional hosted by Hinsdale Central. Naperville North, the Hinsdale South/Lemont Co-Op, Oak Park-River Forest and Montini Catholic join Hinsdale Central to decide who takes home this year’s plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting with the uneven bars, Huskie Lydia Freeborn looks to start the competition strong. Freeborn performs a great routine and sticks the landing for an 8.1, earning a spot in the top ten and hopefully an at-large sectional selection.

Madi Moungey ties for first in the uneven bars

North’s Madi Moungey executes her routine to perfection as she spins off the bar and tops it off with an amazing dismount. The Husky advances to sectionals for the second straight year with her score of 8.850, tying with Hinsdale South Co-Op’s Emma Glashin for first place in the event.

Oak Park Husky Ava Kuenster gets things going on the uneven bars with a smooth performance and landing. Kuenster finishes just outside of the podium in the uneven bars but secures top five in the Vault, Balance Beam, and the Floor exercise.

Hinsdale South has several strong performances in the Vault. South’s Emma Glashin gets the second-best score of 9.050.

Hinsdale Central’s Sienna Pequet soars down the runway and spins onto the mat for a score of 8.750. Despite not sticking the landing, Pequet finishes with the fourth-best score.

Moving onto the floor exercise with Lydia Freeborn. The Naperville North freshman keeps the energy high as she flips through the air and finishes with a score of 8.400.

The Hinsdale South/Lemont Co-Op impresses the judges

Hornet Alina Geradi spins her way onto the floor before gliding across the floor with two amazing flips onto the mat while sticking the landing. Geradi finishes the floor exercise with a score of 9.150, second to her teammate, Alana Davey, with a 9.175.

Closing out the night on the balance beam, Naperville North’s Johanna Hacker keeps her balance through her solid routine as she sticks the landing on her dismount in front of the judges.

Montini has just one gymnast in Abby Milas, but she shows why she belongs. Milas maintains control and her balance as she walks along the beam backward and lands with a score of 8.050. The Bronco finishes tied for third in the all-around with 34.600 points while finishing first in the vault and third in the floor exercise.

Hinsdale Central’s Sienna Pequet looks to finish her night strong. Pequet flips her way into second place with a score of 9.100 as Hinsdale Central dominates the balance beam, as teammate Hailey Wiseman finishes in first with a score of 9.175.

The Hinsdale South Co-Op takes home the girls gymnastics regional plaque with a score of 139.325. Hinsdale Central finishes in second place while Oak Park-River Forest finishes in third. Naperville North finishes in fourth place with 124.200 points. The sectional round will be held at Oswego High School next Wednesday night.