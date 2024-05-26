Naperville North girls lacrosse falls to the Lincoln-Way Co-Op in the sectional semifinals

Lincoln-Way Central is the site of the sectional semifinal girls lacrosse showdown between the two seeded Lincoln-Way Co-Op and the three seed, Naperville North. The Huskies dominated Rosary in their first post season contest while Lincoln-Way knocked off Naperville Central. The winner will face Benet Academy for the sectional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lincoln-Way gets off to a fast start

After a scoreless first two minutes, Lincoln-Way goes on the attack. Riley Drzewiecki waits patiently before finding fellow senior Kayley Palmer for the first goal of the night.

A minute later, Riley with another assist, this time to Mia Drzewiecki who puts in another Lincoln-Way goal. The lead builds to 4-0 in the opening quarter.

Samantha Muller gets the Huskies on the board

Late in the first quarter, Eloise Mally shoots one wide of the net. Samantha Muller picks up the ground ball and makes a great shake move to get free from the defender as the senior gets Naperville North on the board.

In the second quarter, Lincoln-Way turns the offensive pressure back up. Kaitlyn Hedrich scores another as the Co-Op lead grows to 8-1. The Huskies need to turn things around quickly

Naperville North claws back into the game

Naperville North begins to get back into the game. Junior Edye Keen takes advantage of a penalty and races in for the goal. Keen’s teammates celebrate as it’s career goal number 100 for the Huskie as the team looks to change the momentum.

After a second goal from Keen, Lincoln-Way attempts to respond quickly but North goalie Ava Campos makes back to back big stops in net to keep the game within reach.

Later in the half, Edye Keen heads towards the middle of the field and drops a pass to Merian Giese, the standout freshman puts in her first goal and the Huskies trail just 8-4.

In the second half, Lincoln-Way uses more good ball movement to expand the advantage. Riley Drzewiecki sprints upfield, Naperville North captain Emelie Villagrana cuts off her path and tries to knock the ball free, but the pass finds Kaira Jasper who bounces one into the net.

Still in the third, Clara Hanson fires a shot that sails wide, but Samantha Muller is there for the rebound as she charges from behind the net and scores her second goal. The Huskies trail 10-5.

The Lincoln-Way offense powers the team to the sectional final

Late in the third, Lincoln-Way continues to execute. Mia Drzewiecki to Kayley Palmer as she continues her monster night. Another goal pushes the lead to 12-5.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Huskies look for a quick goal to keep hope alive and Eloise Mally delivers to offer a glimmer of hope for a come back.

Just too much speed from Lincoln-Way. Elyse DeFrank winds through the defense and scores to help seal the game. Lincoln-Way advances to the girls lacrosse sectional championship following a 16-6 victory over Naperville North. A great season for the Huskies comes to a close while the top seed, Benet Academy awaits for the Co-Op.