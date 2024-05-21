Naperville North girls lacrosse rolls past Rosary in the sectional quarterfinal

Naperville North girls lacrosse hosts Rosary at North Central College in the second round of sectional play. The Royals are fresh off a one-goal victory over Geneva in the opening round. The Huskies enter the postseason as the DVC champions and appear relaxed and ready to roll into the playoffs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North starts the game on a hot streak against Rosary

The Huskies already hold a 2-0 lead less than two minutes into the game when Carly Bajusz adds a third to continue to torrid start for the blue and orange.

Rosary needs to shift the momentum later in the first quarter, but Huskie goalie Ava Condos denies the shot attempt and makes the save to keep the Royals scoreless.

North is back on the attack as Merian Giese finds Mackenzie Wattles who bounces in a goal to make it a 4-0 advantage.

Merian Giese is a freshman who has played beyond her years this season. She takes the ball all the way near the net on the fast break and adds her second goal of the night.

The onslaught continues in the opening quarter. Wattles makes a pass off to Edye Keen who adds to the total as it’s now 6-0 in favor of the Huskies.

Another Huskie, another goal. Bridgette Battaglia feeds Helena Siska as the flurry of goals continues for Naperville North.

North is back on the break as Wattles hits Giese with the pass and the freshman pours in another goal. She leads all scorers with seven in the game as it’s 10-0 Huskies after the first quarter.

The Huskies roll from start to finish

In the second quarter, it is more of the same. Helena Siska passes ahead to Bynn Ayer who works her way through the defense. She creates some space and scores her first goal of the season to make it 11-0 Naperville North.

Rosary gets some offense going in the second quarter. Team captain Tes Ketterman comes from behind the night and gets the Royals on the board with the goal.

Later in the half, Edye Keen drives and passes to the middle where Bridgette Battaglia fires in the goal. Naperville North leads 13-1 at the halftime break.

Rosary starts the second half on a bit of a hot streak. Captain Maddie Stumm scores the second goal of the half for the Royals who now trail 14-3.

In the second half, Naperville North continues to share the wealth. Emelie Villagrana gets on the board as she fights through the defense for her first goal of the game.

It’s the kind of night where even when things don’t go as planned, it still works out for Naperville North. Chloe Kreuzer loses control of the ball heading to the net, but it bounces in any way.

Naperville North defeats Rosary and moves on to the IHSa Girls Lacrosse Sectional Semifinals

The Huskies add their final goal as time expires as Eloise Mally rips the twine to give Naperville North a 19-3 victory over Rosary girls lacrosse. The Huskies advance to face the winners of Naperville Central and the Lincoln-Way Co-Op.