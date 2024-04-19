Naperville North girls lacrosse uses strong first half to beat Naperville Central

It’s a windy cool evening, as Naperville Central girls lacrosse and Naperville North meet up in a crosstown classic on Redhawk turf. Central won both matchups against North in 2023; however, North currently holds a record of 5-4 and Central 4-6 going into this DVC game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls lacrosse scores three goals in a minute and a half

Thirty-one seconds in, and North looks to strike. Team captain Samantha Muller nicely assists Bridget Battaglia for the first goal of the game.

But wait, there’s more. Huskie junior Edye Keen zips it in with the free position shot. North’s up by two.

Moments later, Eloise Malley gets in on the goal-scoring fun for North’s third goal in a row! The Huskies lead by three, only a minute and a half into the game.

Later in the first quarter, Huskie, Mackenzie Wattles is on the fly, passing Central’s defense before ripping one in. North is up by six!

Naperville Central gets on the board thanks to Schatz and Williams

With seven minutes remaining in the first, Central responds. Junior Anna Schatz bounces the ball past North goalie Ava Condos, and the Redhawks trail by five.

Four minutes remain in the first half. Redhawk Tessa Williams adds the second goal for Central, but the Redhawks still trail 10-2.

Just thirty seconds later, Schatz has another chance for the Red and White. She sneaks it in for her second goal of the game.

With two minutes to go in the first half, Muller bloops a pass to Battaglia for the Huskies’ twelfth goal. Huskies lead by nine at halftime.

North is on the offensive in the third quarter, and its Muller once again with the assist, this time to Carly Bajusz for her first goal of the game.

Muller and Naperville North girls lacrosse cruise to a crosstown win

With five minutes left in the game, the Huskies have a comfortable lead. Williams, the Redhawk, still looks to add some points, and she does, securing Central’s fourth goal of the match.

This one is all Huskies, and we close the game with another goal contribution from Muller, who gets her first goal. The senior finishes with four assists and one goal. Naperville North takes down crosstown rivals Naperville Central by a final score of 18-4.