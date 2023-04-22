Naperville North girls soccer beats Benet Academy in the Naperville Invite

We have some early Saturday morning girls soccer action. Naperville North plays host to Benet Academy in group play of the Naperville Invitational. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Claire DeCook opens the scoring in the first half for North

Starting the game five minutes in. Claire DeCook gets the ball on the left wing as she cuts inside firing on net beating Shannon Clark at the near post. The freshman gives the Huskies an early 1-0 lead.

Not long later its Claire DeCook with another good chance, this time from the right wing but her effort is soaked up by Shannon Clark.

Benet’s turn on attack. Rachel Burns plays a perfect through ball into the path of Anna Casmere who cuts back on her right foot getting a shot on net but Olivia Ochsner is there to make the save.

Last chance of the half for North. Marina Polavieja puts in a cross but Shannon Clark is quick off of her line to collect. Naperville North goes into the break up by one.

An excellent shot from Cameron DeCook doubles Norths lead

Not even two minute into the second half Cameron DeCook gets the ball on the 30 yard line as she shoots from distance chipping Clark. What a goal by the senior to double the lead.

Skipping to the end of the half and Benet still trails by two. Keira Petrucelli picks the ball up and has a shot on net that is saved and covered by Olivia Ochsner.

The two goals from the DeCook sisters is enough for Naperville North to edge out Benet Academy by a score of 2-0.

