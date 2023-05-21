Naperville North girls soccer defeats Oswego East to win the regional championship

Naperville North girls soccer takes care of business against Oswego East to take home a regional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Postseason girls soccer takes us to East Aurora High School as the Naperville North Huskies face Oswego East Wolves in the regional final.

Naperville North picks up a couple goals in the first half

Naperville North starts on the front foot. Midfielder Jacey Sturek’s free kick connects with the head of Reagan O’Malley, but her glancing header goes just wide of the far post.

The Huskies keep knocking on the door and their persistence pays off, a Wolves defensive error leads Cameron DeCook to get through on goal. She slots the ball past the keeper and gives Naperville North the first half lead.

North continues to keep their foot on the gas. Rachael Noren controls the ball inside the box and lays it off for Isa Polavieja and her curling side-footed effort finds the net, giving the Huskies a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

Huskies put it to bed

Naperville North in the second half looks to extend its lead as Noren is tackled in the box leading to a penalty for the Huskies.

Maggie Fitzgerald steps up to the plate and buries the spot kick to make it 3-0 in favor of North.

Oswego East continues to battle, as Erika Smiley heads the ball into the path of Anya Gulbrandsen who accelerates and scores with the left footed finish to make it 3-1.

Yet, the Huskies put the game to bed, as Katherine Ruan’s through ball finds Annie Chang who puts the ball in the back of the net. Naperville North is the regional champion as its beat Oswego East 4-1. The Huskies will face Plainfield North in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

