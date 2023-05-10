Naperville North girls soccer shuts out Waubonsie Valley in a close game

Naperville North girls soccer closes out the regular season on the road against Waubonsie Valley as both teams prepare for next weeks regionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors hit the crossbar twice in the first half

First chance of the game comes six minutes in. Katherine Ruan gets the ball outside of the box and has a shot on net but Meredith Stemm makes the save and the Warrior defense clears.

Waubonsie’s turn on offense. Thanya Castelan plays a ball down the line to Ceci Galarza whose cross hits the crossbar. We remain scoreless with 20 minutes to play in the half.

Warriors with a freekick now from about 25 yards out. Taylor Ahmadian steps up and fires on net but her shot also hits the crossbar as the Huskie’s clear the danger.

16 minutes to play in the half now. Cameron DeCook picks the ball up on the left wing as she takes a shot from distance chipping Stemm. The senior puts Naperville North up 1-0.

Final chance of the half falls to Annie Chang but her shot is pushed aside by Meredith Stemm. The Huskies go into halftime with a one goal lead.

Naperville North scores a second in the second half

Not many chances in the second half so we skip to the last eight minutes. Sam Falkman has a shot from a bad angle that goes off of Stemm and into the back of the net.

Naperville North shuts out Waubonsie Valley as the Huskies finish the regular season with a 2-0 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!