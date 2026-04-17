Naperville North girls soccer takes a defensive battle over Metea

Naperville North girls soccer looks for a strong finish to end a busy week after a loss to Libertyville and a draw against Lyons Township. Now they resume conference play against Metea Valley, who is still searching for win number one on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defense is on full display for both teams as Mustangs Goalie Kaitlyn Hickerson cleans up an early mess with a save.

Mustangs and Huskies go to war on defense

Here comes Metea in transition with Madelin Zeitner on a fast break, but Lauren Pera stops her in her tracks.

The Huskies the other way with Brooke Genthner seeking a goal, but Marisa McClure kicks the ball out of harm’s way, and we remain scoreless at halftime.

Lily Radek looking to crack the scoring column, but again Hickerson is in position for another save.

Cameryn Lynde uses the header to get the Huskies on the board

The Huskies won’t be denied for long because Cameryn Lynde gets a favorable header that bounces in for the goal. That puts the Huskies up 1-0.

The defense remains on lockdown from there as the scoring opportunities are limited. Olivia Ochsner puts a stop to it on the free kick. That helps Naperville North to a 1-0 win over Metea and improves to 2-0 in the DVC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!