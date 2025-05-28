Naperville North girls soccer takes down Benet Academy 3-0 in sectional semis

It’s time for a Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal between eight-seed Benet Academy and four-seed Naperville North! The Redwings come into the night off a penalty kick win against top-seed Metea Valley, while North took down Oswego 1-0! The winner of this one moves on to the Sectional Final against Neuqua. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Abby Penn delivers another gem for Naperville North

We kick off with a Huskie free kick, senior Emily Buescher locates Claire DeCook for the shot, but it’s saved by Redwing goalie, Giada McGlynn. 12 minutes in and we’re still scoreless.

The Huskies have been great off their set pieces this season, and Abby Penn has been the mastermind on the corner kicks. She sends it into the box, where Kennedy Bertsch guides home the opening goal!

Benet is awarded a free kick off a Huskie foul, Ivana Vukas sends one towards goal, but Olivia Ochsner comes up with the save for North.

The Huskies look to get something going off another free kick. Buescher sends one deep into the box, and McGlynn easily comes down with it for Benet. We head into the break with the Huskies still in front, 1-0.

North cruises past Benet Academy in the IHSA Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinals

The second half begins with a Huskie throw-in as Penn finds DeCook, who muscles in towards the box, before McGlynn comes charging out to deny the goal.

Lauren Pera charges down the left wing for North, and she gets fouled inside the box! It gives the Huskies a penalty shot, where DeCook takes it and smashes it down the middle! North takes a 2-0 lead with 30 minutes left in the game.

North is in full control of the second half as Alexa Surdyk volleys it to Pera, who makes a nifty move around a Redwing defender. The sophomore takes possession inside the box, cuts inside and fire one into the bottom left corner! A great solo effort to put this one away! North takes it 3-0, and moves on to play Neuqua in the Sectional Final on Friday night!