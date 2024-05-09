Naperville North girls soccer wins DVC title after beating Waubonsie

Postseason is on the horizon and Naperville North girls soccer looks to secure the DVC Championship with a win against Waubonsie Valley. The Huskies are coming off a scoreless draw against Naperville Central while the Warriors enter after losing to Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Claire DeCook and the Huskies waste no time in the first half

About eight minutes in, Naperville North’s Annie Chang gets ahold of possession and shoots one low, but it bounces off the post. Huskie, Claire DeCook, is there however to tap in the second chance opportunity, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

DeCook gets the ball outside the box and cooks up another goal! What a strike from the sophomore, who has two goals in twenty minutes.

Waubonsie Valley’s Ceci Galarza dribbles from just outside the box and sends one to Thanya Castelan. She frees herself up and rips one low past the goalie for the score! The Warriors are down by one.

Huskie defender Reagan O’Malley sends a long free kick into the box. The ball bounces over the back line and Brooke Welch heads it across the box to Kelly Wilson who slots it home. North heads into halftime with a 3-1 lead.

Naperville North girls soccer cruises in the second half to win the DVC title

About four minutes into the second half, Rachel Noren has a penalty kick and she just gets it past the goalie. The Huskies are up 4-1.

DeCook with the ball and she finds Huskie Jacey Sturek who first times this one into the bottom corner. North goes on to win the game 5-1, and secure the DVC title! The two teams will look to meet up again in the IHSA Regional Finals on May 17.