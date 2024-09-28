Naperville North girls swimming defeats Metea by eight points

Naperville North girls swimming travels to Metea Valley for a conference matchup. Both teams look to bounce back after losing their previous DVC meets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley gets a second win in three 200-yard distance races

We start with the 200-yard IM, where the Mustangs look to win a second race in three tries to begin the night. The Huskies and Mustangs were neck and neck at the start before Metea’s Elizabeth Burgess pulled away with the win with a 2:37.88 finish. Abby Pobozny finishes just behind in second place for North.

Let’s head to the end of the 50-yard free now, where three swimmers come inside a second of first place. Huskie Payton Schrier has a pair of Mustangs around her, as she wins the event with a time of 26.06 seconds! Metea’s Isabelle Leofanti finishes in second, while Makayla Paulding gets third.

Naperville North girls swimming edges past Metea Valley in a DuPage Valley Conference matchup

Naperville North continues to have a strong showing going into the 500-yard meter freestyle, a true test of endurance in any swimming event. North takes the lead with Metea close behind but as the race progressed, the Huskie’s win became inevitable. Mallika Putakham pulled an impressive win with a 7-second lead over Molly Schalk the Mustang.

Finally, we end with the 200-yard freestyle relay. This one is decided by under one second as North’s Schrier, Isabel Martinson, Charlotte Porter, and Natalie Brown beat out Metea Valley’s Schalk, Paulding, Alyssa Rivero, and Ellen Chau with a 1:45.56 time. The Huskie team of Peyton Wikman, Amy Rea, Erin Colburn, and Mackenzie Kunzar get third.

After a couple more races, Naperville North girls swimming takes down Metea by the final score of 95-87.