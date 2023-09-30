Naperville North girls swimming shines against Metea Valley

Naperville North girls swimming is still riding high off their big win against the Redhawks, returning home to face Metea Valley. The season is already nearing its conclusion with the DVC tournament on the horizon, as the Huskies go dancing into the match on their homecoming week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls swimming open with multiple wins

The first event of the match was the 200 medley relay and the common theme from the match was the dominance of North in Lane 3. It starts off solidly for them with the team of Abby Pobozny, Tasha Mantel, Mallika Putakham, and Lauren Malko taking victory with a time of 1:55.30.

The theme would continue in the first individual race of the match, the 200 freestyle, where Chloe Chen would begin a great day by taking the victory with a time of 2:01.06.

Up next in the 200 IM race, Tasha Mantel coming off a great match against the Redhawks would pick up where she left off, as she outswims the rest of the field to take the victory at a time of 2:15.32.

The Huskie ladies would continue the individual success as Abby Pobozny getting her second total victory of the day, with a time of 29.50 seconds in the 50-yard relay. She outswims her teammates Charlotte Porter and Reagan O’Malley to secure the win

Following the diving break, the Huskies would get going from the jump in the 100-yard butterfly, as Sofia Oliveria makes it five wins amongst five Huskie players with a 1:04.07 time.

Putakham and Chen would pair up with Malko and Payton Schrier in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the team would prove to be a lethal force for North again, as they held off the charge from the Mustangs in lane 4, with an overall time of 1:43.06.

Allison Leslie gets the Mustangs on the board

Let’s head to the 100-yard backstroke where the swimmers get off to a good start. The Mustangs would end up getting a victory as Allison Leslie is able to outlast the Huskie swimmers of Pobozny in lane 3, and Elanor Homan in lane 5 with an overall time of 1:00.36.

North, however, wouldn’t let the defeat deter them in the 100 breaststroke. Julie Swatland is able to secure a victory, with her and teammate Erin Colburn holding off the hard-charging Mustang of Lillian Witte. Swatland wins with a 1:11.85 time.

North would lock up the match win in the 400 freestyle relay, as the lane 3 team of Chen, Mantel, Pobozny, and Malko paces the rest of the field, finishing with an overall time of 3:43.54, as the Huskies dance into homecoming weekend with a 128-58 victory over the Mustangs.

