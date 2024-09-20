Naperville North girls tennis beats Metea Valley by one match

We have a DVC matchup between Naperville North girls tennis and host Metea Valley. The Huskies are looking to return to the win column after a loss to Benet Academy. The Mustangs want to build off its 3rd-place finish at the Waubonsie Valley Varsity Challenge. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls tennis dominates singles play against Metea

In Third Singles, Mustang Joann Matthew is going up against Huskie Mihika Gokhale. After a long rally, Matthew secures the point after keeping the ball low to the ground.

Now here we see both opponents coming up to the net, Gokhale hits it down the line with perfect accuracy. The Huskie takes the matchup 6-2, 6-3.

Moving along with two singles between Metea’s Tvisha Shah and North’s Anda Elezi. After scrambling around the court, Elezi runs back in. She’s running right and hits it back left for the point.

Shah serves it in, which starts the back-and-forth play between the Huskie and the Mustang. Eventually, Shah plays it short forcing Elezi to hit into the net. After a close first set, 7-5 win, The Husky cruises to victory 6-0 in the second set.

Aarna Raghavapudi and Leah Liu secure points in doubles for Metea Valley

We’re headed to doubles action. North’s Dhareni Ravendran and Hasini Peddu taking on Metea’s Aarna Raghavapudi and Leah Liu. At the front of the net, Ravendran leaps up to keep the play alive as the Mustangs continue to attack her. The Huskie smartly guides one over the net and in for the point.

After winning the first set 6-2, the Mustangs are looking to close it out. Metea’s Raghavapudi attacks from the back row, hitting the down the line shot to drop for the point. The Mustangs go on to win the second set, 6-3.

Metea closes out with another singles win but North girls tennis takes the team match victory

Wrapping up the day with third doubles with Mustangs Anissa Madhavan and Cosette Cannell and Huskies Varsha Pamulapati and Mariam Ahmad. Pamulapati gets set up on a platter, hammering it in between her opponents for the point.

Metea takes an early lead after winning the first set 6-3. After the serve, Madhavan is in front of the net and hits the ball between the two Huskies. Pamulapati can’t get enough power behind her shot to get it back over the net. The Mustangs hold on to win the second set 7-5. This DVC matchup was a close battle with North getting the win 4 to 3.