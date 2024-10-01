Naperville North girls tennis stays undefeated in DVC with victory over Waubonsie Valley

Two days after rain washed away the originally scheduled match, Naperville North girls tennis visits Waubonsie Valley with the regular season winding down. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Freshman Lydia Parranto impresses in one singles

In one singles Brooke Coffman from Naperville North looks to utilize her veteran experience against Waubonsie Valley freshman phenom Lydia Parranto.

Coffman serves in the far court and comes closer to the net. A powerful and fearless player, Coffman is able to dig out the line drives from her opponent and force the error into the net. The Huskie senior takes set one 6-2.

Parranto serving in the second set and she quickly uncorks a rocket forehand into the right corner for the point. A great response from the freshman as Parranto takes the second set 6-2.

In the tiebreaking third set, Coffman serves in the near court with both players staying near the back line. Eventually, Coffman is forced to get defensive with more lob returns and Parranto lines another strong return for the point. The Warrior takes the third set 6-3 to win one singles for Waubonsie.

The Huskies battle back in two and three singles

In two singles Naperville North has a talented freshman of its own as Anda Elezi takes on Chloe Cochran from Waubonsie Valley.

A back and forth battle in the first set with the two players moving well and making challenging returns. Cochran is able to earn the point with a perfectly placed line drive right on the line.

However, Elezi is able to use her strength and accuracy to pull away from there. The Huskie takes two singles 6-2, 6-3 to even up the team score in the early going.

The three singles matchup features Mihika Gokhale from Naperville North against Sana Kalra from Waubonsie Valley in a match that needed all three sets to decide a winner.

Kalra serves in the near court and the sophomore uses a nice two-handed backhand that forces a return into the net to give the advantage to the Warrior.

But as the third set goes in, Gokhale is able to gain control, pushing her opponent near the back as the return from Kalra goes long. The Huskie wins the third set 6-4 to put Naperville North in the lead.

Naperville North shows strength in doubles

Waubonsie Valley wins at four doubles so the other three doubles matches will decide the team winner. Sophia Parranto and Devi Rao from Waubonsie takes on Gabby Lee and Aanika Parekh from North in one doubles.

While Gabby Lee has had most of her success playing alongside Brooke Coffman at one doubles, she has played well with Parekh during conference play. Lee smashes home the point as the Huskies take the first set 6-2.

The Warriors battle tough throughout the match. Rao serves in the near court with Parranto at the net. The senior earns the point with a back to back big time smashes to secure the point for the green and gold.

Late in the second set following another serve from Rao, Gabby Lee lobs a return into the corner. Parekh sends the point home with a nice play at the net. The Huskies take one doubles in straight sets.

In a match that lasted more than three hours, Hasini Peddu and Dhareni Raveendran from Naperville North take on Tessa Chow and Yashvi Shah from Waubonsie in two doubles.

The marathon begins with the Warriors taking the early edge as Shah sends a return down the line to catch the Huskies off balance for the point. Waubonsie takes set one 7-6 following a tiebreaker.

The Huskies do not go down quietly. Playing in the near court, both blue and orange players approach the net and volley with Shah. Eventually Raveendran drops back to protect the rest of the court, but Peddu is able to finish off the point. North takes the second set 6-4.

In the third set, Tessa Chow takes a pair of returns for Waubonsie, the second of which is perfectly placed into the back corner. That forces another tiebreaker after a 6-6 set three as the sun continues to set.

Under the lights the Huskies have the lead as Shah serves in the far court. Both Huskies once again play near the net, looking for a smash to put things away. Raveendran is able to get a couple over but the Warriors send the ball back each time. Eventually Peddu gets enough on her overhand shot to win the point and the match. Naperville North girls tennis wins one, two and three doubles to secure the 5-2 team victory over Waubonsie Valley on a competitive day on the courts.