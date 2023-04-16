Naperville North girls track and field takes first in Gus Scott Invite

The outdoor track and field season is here as the Huskies of Naperville North host the annual Gus Scott Invite. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Long Jump

We begin with the Long Jump as Waubonsie Valley Taylor Ahmedian takes first place in the event, winning with a jump of 5.17 meters and recording a personal best in the event.

4×100 Meter Relay

We move to the sprint relays featuring Naperville North and Benet Academy. Cary Grove takes first place with a time of 50.25. Naperville North’s Katelyn Yakus, Kennedy Molden, Natalie Frimpong, and Mikayla Doxie take third, with Benet Academy finishing sixth.

100 Meter Hurdles

We now jump to the hurdles; Cary Grove’s Lindsey Kownick takes first place with a time of 14.93. North’s Clara Longenbaugh and Benet’s Gabi Brown take second and third, clocking in personal bests.

100 Meter Dash

We stay on the straight away with the 100-meter dash. In heat two, freshman Leah Davis for the Huskies edges out Cary Grove’s Julianna Ferrara by a tenth-of-a second to record a personal best of 12.96, and Waubonsie Valley freshman Olivia Rowan also hits a personal record of 13.43.

1600 Meter Dash

Next is the 1600-meter dash, with a pack of Huskie on the track that includes sisters Rianna and Shania Tandon, Logan Brennan, and Benet’s Louisa Diamond. Diamond, though, pulls away, taking first place with a time of 5:11:00, followed by Marley Andelman of St.Charles East and Logan Brennan taking third place, clocking in a personal best in the process along with the Tandon twins. Diamond would also be the Gus Scott Women’s MVP.

200 Meter Dash

It’s neck and neck until the end in the 200 meters as both Leah Davis and Olivia Rowan finish in first and second. Davis wins by five-tenths with a time of 27.28.

4×400 Meter Relay

Last but not least is the 4×400 meter relay. Cary Grove completes the first handoff with a first-place lead, with Naperville North and Benet Academy in third and fourth place. Cary Grove wins as the Huskies finish in third place and the Redwings in fifth place.

Overall, Naperville North wins the Gus Scott Invite, followed by Benet Academy in third and Waubonsie Valley in fourth place.

