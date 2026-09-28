Naperville North girls volleyball narrowly escapes Metea Valley

It’s a Thursday night girls volleyball battle for conference supremacy with the visiting Naperville North Huskies taking on the home team, the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Huskies race into the matchup riding high after a crosstown win over Naperville Central to tip off the DVC slate. Metea sits at 1-1 after a win over Waubonsie and a loss to Neuqua on Tuesday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies build an early lead

The Mustang frontline gets off to a strong start as Alana Schille picks up the opening points of the first set. However, the Huskies respond quickly with a scoring run of their own, securing points from Jocelyn Jamrosz, Grace Anderson, and Emma Chang. North forces an early timeout for Metea with the Huskies jumping out to a 6-1 lead right off the bat.

Metea gets back in the match at the service line when Allyse King picks up a pair of aces to get the Mustangs’ offense in rhythm.

The Mustang offense responds to King’s performance. The frontline remains strong, securing points from Katie Wagner and Schille.

The Mustangs manage to cut the lead down after a Labarell; Caroline Candela dives to the floor and digs the ball out to get it over the net. North is unable to send it back as the Mustangs trail 11-10.

A rally is underway as both teams refuse to let up a point until the Huskies locate Mina Cairns and she secures the kill. Naperville North weathers the Mustang charge and expands the lead.

It’s the opportunity for the Mustangs to complete the comeback in set one; however, off the serve attempt, Olivia Morris makes a nice dig, and Sydney Hirsch leaps up for the tap to get the point. The Huskies snag the opening set 25-19.

Mustangs come out firing in set two

The Mustangs open the second set off strong, going on a scoring run and securing points from Ishana Harish and Wagner, who played a pivotal role in the early portion of the set as Metea takes a 4-0 lead.

North’s offense looks to regain composure as Emma Chang picks up an ace to pick up the flow of the offense.

The Huskie offense matches Chang’s energy as Addie Victor makes her presence known as she picks up three aces to put North ahead 8-7.

Naperville North holds on for a second straight DVC win

North’s energy carries on. Karolina Bilvinaite remains strong at the front lines, picking up the block for the score, energizing the Huskies who are eager to close things out in two sets.

As the Mustangs return the ball off the serve, Huskie Sydney Hirsch calls game as she puts it over the net for the final kill of the night. Naperville North defeats Metea Valley in straight sets, taking the second set 25-22. The Huskies enjoy a perfect week in DVC play to start the year, but there is a lot of volleyball to be played in what is sure to be a fun season.

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