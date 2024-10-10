Naperville North girls volleyball sweeps Neuqua Valley after a close second set

Naperville North girls volleyball travels to Neuqua Valley with both sides looking for a second conference victory. The Wildcats come into this match 1-4 in the last five, and on the other hand, the Huskies also look to bounce back, as they are on a 3-game losing streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls volleyball shines in the first set against Neuqua Valley

To get things started, Paige Selman sets up Joelle Pry-Blacknard to kill it on the back line, giving the Huskies a one-nothing lead.

Just a couple of serves later, Neuqua’s Mridula Natarajan sets up Hailey Stumpf for the perfect spike to cut into the lead and end the run by the North. The Huskies still lead, 7-4.

Later on to start another run, North’s Ennette Bednarz goes full extension to save a point that leads to a Heidi Mick kill for the Huskies.

After a seven-point run by Naperville North, Mick serves up a perfect Ace to give the Huskies the first set 25-13.

The Wildcats fight hard in the second set but the Huskies pull away in a tiebreaker

To start the second set, Wildcat Tatum Kelly took advantage of an Ace to get the first point.

A couple of serves later, the Huskies are down by one. Selman sets one up for great kill by Alyse Hoffman to tie things up.

After a couple of rallies, a spike by Naperville North’s Bella Fleurima ends up with a huge dig by Wildcat Lauren Schmidtgall. The cats scramble to get it back over before North’s Jessica Dickow secures the point for the Huskies

For the next couple of serves, it was back-and-forth. Alyssa Jones for Neuqua set up Seanna Larbi for the kill but was blocked by Hoffman. The set is tied at 17.

Late in the set, Pye-Blacknard gets set up for a spike to make it match point but gets blocked by the Wildcats to make it set point for the hosts.

After match point after match point, North has a chance to win it as the Huskies go up for a spike but get rejected by Stumpf to tie it up at 28.

Just a point later, North finds another chance to win the set, and Selman sets it to Fleuirma, who places it perfectly on the line to give the Huskies the set and match wins. They end a three-game losing streak and win their second conference win of the season.