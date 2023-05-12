Naperville North girls water polo begins playoff journey with a big win over Neuqua Valley

Naperville North girls water polo kicks off its postseason with a dominant shutout victory over Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The girls water polo postseason is here with the sectional quarterfinal round. The Wildcats face Naperville North girls water polo, the top seed in the sectional and the back-to-back State champions.

The Huskies pounce right from the opening whistle

Naperville North looking to be in post season form right from the start of the match. Payton Schrier takes a pass from Avery Wright and scores her first of three first quarter goals.

Into the second quarter, Kelsey Wessel, who scored three in the first half of her own, finds Wright for the spinning goal. The Huskies leading 8-0 in the early going.

North showing off the skill and speed of the roster as Molly Depies gets a steal and streaks towards the goal. The freshman with a pair of tallies on the night as the Huskies now lead 11-0.

Late in the half, Kayley Queen drops a pass off for another freshman, Cate Czochra who scores another goal for the blue and orange.

The Neuqua Valley defense was under attack all night, but here goaltender Caelyn Tuma makes a nice save with her right arm and wins the race to the ball.

That leads to a good opportunity on offense for the Wildcats. Abigail Schiltz with a shot that hits off the post. North senior Sophie Raquel, who switches between goalie and a utility player, shows off her speed in the water. She goes coast to coast for the goal to end the half.

Naperville North completes the shutout in the second half

Into the second half now, Izzy Herscher gets the pass and takes a shot on goal, but Neuqua goalie Alexis Kubelbeck makes the stop as the Cats look for some second half momentum.

However, Naperville North prevents any thought of a miracle comeback. The Huskies control the possession for most of the game and Sophie Raquel adds her second goal from long range. Naperville North is moving on to the semi finals after a 16-0 victory.

