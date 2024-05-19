Naperville North girls water polo brings home sixth state trophy following loss to Lyons Township

Naperville North takes the pool one last time in the third-place game of the IHSA girl’s water polo State Series. The Huskies lost to Evanston 3-1 in the semifinals and now want to end their on a win against Lyons Township. The Lyons are coming off a Semifinal loss to Stevenson and eye some revenge after falling to the Huskies on April 23rd. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lyons Township takes out its anger early

The game starts with a bang as Tess Filipiak looks to show that things will go differently this time around and swiftly lobs her shot into the corner, securing the game’s first goal.

Maya Mladjan wants a goal for herself, it comes up short but there’s Filipiak with the heads up play and scores. It’s 2-0 Lyons.

The Huskies finally get on the board with Cate Czochara who sneaks one in for North.

Mladjan gets one back with a free throw, and Lyons is running away early, up 5-2.

Kelsey Wessel keeps the Huskies in it

Or so they thought. Kesley Wessel gets a much-needed goal to get the Huskies back within striking distance.

It’s a one-goal game, and Wessel comes to the rescue, throwing right past the goalie, and this game is tied at five.

However, the Lions steal the momentum right back with Bella Recker throwing a rainbow over everyone and in. Lyons Township retakes the lead 6-5 at the break.

Lyons Township takes that momentum into the second half as Avery Watanabe finds Recker and it’s another goal for the Lions. They are now up 8-5.

10-5 in favor of LT, but Peyton Schrier gets a nice backhand shot to keep Naperville North alive down 10-6.

Lyons Township and Naperville North walk away with girls Water Polo State Trophies

However, the Lyons were just too much handle as Filipiak ices the game with her third goal, and Lyons Township takes third place. Despite the 12-7 loss for Naperville North girls water polo, the Huskies add state trophy number six to the trophy case after a stellar season. Stevenson went on to defeat Evanston 9-3 to win the 2024 state championship.

