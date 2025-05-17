Naperville North girls water polo dominates Hinsdale Central to reach sectional final

Top-seeded Naperville North girls water polo hosts fifth-seeded Hinsdale Central in the sectional semifinals. The Huskies enter after a dominant 23-6 win over Neuqua Valley, while the Red Devils advanced by edging out Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls water polo quickly rises to a 7-0 lead against Hinsdale Central

North gets the scoring started early. Great ball movement sets up Ava Podkasik, who fires one into the back of the net for the game’s opening goal. Huskies lead 1-0.

Cate Czochara attacks the Central defense and finds an opening, scoring to double the lead for Naperville North.

North threatens again, but Central goalie Allie Tonjes comes up with a big stop to keep the deficit at two.

The Red Devils try to build on that momentum, but Rugi Stackevicius turns them away. The Huskies quickly capitalize, connecting with Molly Depies for another goal. North ends the first quarter with a 4-0 lead.

Just ten seconds into the second quarter, Podkasik strikes from long range for her second of the game. Moments later, she’s back at it with another goal to give the Huskies a commanding 7-0 advantage.

Hinsdale Central responds with some much-needed offense. Chloe Van Houtte scores twice in quick succession to give the Red Devils some life.

Rashida Moosabhoy draws an exclusion call and follows it up with a goal to trim the deficit to 7-3.

Huskies hold onto the lead and move on to face Naperville Central in the IHSA Sectional Final

But Cate Czochara quiets the rally with two more goals of her own, sending the Huskies into halftime with an 11-3 lead.

Naperville North keeps its foot on the gas in the second half. Payton Schrier fends off a defender and finishes with power to open the third quarter.

Rugi Stackevicius continues to anchor the defense with back-to-back saves, shutting down any hopes of a Central comeback.

Czochara adds the finishing touch, scoring once more to put the game out of reach. Naperville North rolls to a 16-6 win and advances to the sectional final.