Naperville North girls water polo escapes tough challenge from Metea Valley

Naperville North girls water polo holds on for the victory in a back-and-forth affair against Metea Valley.

Naperville North girls water polo welcomes the upstart Mustangs from Metea Valley in a battle between the last two undefeated teams in the DVC. The Huskies have not suffered a loss in nearly a month while Metea has won seven consecutive contests.

A back and forth opening quarter

Right off the bat, Metea Valley comes out firing. Addison Bludgen throws a pass ahead to Sarah Voakes, but Huskie goalie Sophie Raquel is ready for the early test and makes the leaping save.

A couple minutes later, Naperville North on the attack when Payton Schrier tosses ahead to Caroline Pendlay for the opening goal to put the Huskies up 1-0.

Soon after, North is on offense again as Avery Wright sees her shot hit off the crossbar. Kelsey Wessel tracks the ball down and lofts a shot into the goal for a 2-0 lead.

The Mustangs get crafty later in the first quarter. Addison Bludgen notices Raquel looking away to set up the defense before firing a long range goal into the open net. Metea trails 2-1 after the opening quarter of play.

Huskies surge to second quarter lead

Into the second quarter now. A pass gets tossed in to Kelsey Wessel who pushes a shot that just gets past Juliana Carter for the goal and a 3-1 lead.

But back come the Mustangs. Addison Bludgen with a shot that is deflected by Raquel, but Allison Leslie is in the perfect spot for the put back goal. 3-2 North still leads.

Just before halftime, Molly Depies passes to Payton Schrier. Her initial shot is blocked by Carter, but the Huskie is able to push the rebound into the net for the goal. Heads up play. Kesley Wessel would add another for a 5-2 halftime lead for the orange and blue.

The Mustangs make a push in the second half

Into the second half where Sarah Voakes has a shot blocked by Raquel, but once again it’s Allie on the spot as Allison Leslie gets the rebound and scores. Back to back goals from Leslie makes it a 5-4 game.

Later in the third quarter, good ball movement from Metea Valley as Bludgen finds Zoe Luttrell who hits Leslie for her third goal of the half. The Mustangs are showing their might as we are all tied up at 5-5.

When in doubt, get the ball to your leader. That is what the Huskies do as Kelsey Wessel takes back the lead with her fourth goal of the contest.

The final quarter cranks up the intensity

To the fourth quarter we go. Naperville North up 7-5 when Voakes gets the steal and Juliana Carter finds Bludgen on the breakaway. She takes advantage and scores to make it a one goal game once again with just over five minutes to play.

Metea Valley with possession once again. Zoe Luttrell tosses to Marley Schroeder who is looking to tie the game. But Calista Jansen forces a contested shot and Sophie Raquel makes another big save to keep the lead.

Under two minutes left. Mustangs get the ball back, but Kelsey Wessel hangs back on defense and gets the steal deep in Metea territory. The junior is able to slam the door shut with goal number six as Naperville North holds on for an 8-6 win.

