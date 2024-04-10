Naperville North girls water polo knocks off Metea Valley in battle of the unbeatens

It’s a battle of unbeaten at Metea Valley Aquatic Center, as Naperville North girls water polo makes the trip to Mustang territory. The Huskies come in 11-0 while the Mustangs ride a 16-game win streak to start the season. Last season Naperville North took the season series 2-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North goalie Rugie Stackevicious and Metea Valley goalie Juliana Carter make big saves

The Mustangs gain first possession and waste no time attacking, Addison Bludgen throws one towards the net. But Naperville North goalie Rugie Stackevicious stops it.

On the other end of the pool, Naperville North must throw up a shot just before the shot clock sounds and Juliana Carter makes a one-handed save to keep the score at zero early on.

Naperville North girls water polo start to find their stride

Attacking in Mustang territory, Molly Depies finds Kelsey Wessel who shoots a top left shot going over Carter’s reach, and the Huskies strike first.

Moments later, Natalie Brown assists Wessel again as she puts in her second of the game putting the Huskies up 2-0.

Naperville North once again displays more defense as they continue to hold the Mustangs scoreless. Stackevicious comes up with another save. The Mustangs only had four shots on goal all game.

Looking to get points on the board for the Mustangs, Allison Leslie’s shot goes just off to the left keeping the score 2-0.

Wessel extends the lead as she fires a heater past Carter. Wessel ends the night with six goals on nine shots to lead the Huskies.

Sarah Voakes gets Metea on the board but the Huskies keep going

The Mustangs crack the board as Brooklynn Granger finds Sarah Voakes who shoots a behind-the-back no-look shot that catches the head of Stackevicious and gives Metea Valley their first goal. It’s 4-1 closing out the second quarter.

Once again Depies finds Wessel who gets it over the block attempt from Carter. This was Wessel’s sixth and final goal of the night extending the Huskies’ lead as they pull away 9-1.

However, Voakes adds one more for the Metea Valley crowd in attendance, her second of the night makes it 9-2 with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Schrier ends the night with her fourth goal making it 10-2 as Naperville North remains unbeaten and makes it three straight wins over the Mustangs. It’s also head coach Andy McWhirter’s 501st career win.

