Naperville North girls water polo takes home IHSA third place state trophy after beating York

Naperville North takes a dive in the pool one last time in the third place game of the IHSA girls water polo state series. The Huskies are looking to end the season and head Coach Andy McWhirter’s career on a high note as they take on York. After defeating Fremd in the quarterfinals, North fell to Stevenson 9-7 in the semifinals. The Dukes are coming off a semifinal loss to Lyons Township earlier in the day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams are even at one until Payton Schrier from the Huskies breaks the tie by scoring on the penalty shot.

Podkasik duo steals the show for the Huskies

More from Naperville North this time with Mia Podkasik who receives the Natalie Brown dry pass and connects for the goal.

Then the other Podkasik in Ava, takes notes from sister Mia and fires a dart into the back of the net for a 4-2 Huskie lead.

York cuts into the deficit with Haylie Morgan lobbing to leading scorer Emily Jensen who targets the left corner to make it a one-goal game.

The Huskies answer the call as Cate Czochora lobs her shot past the goalie for some breathing room.

Right before the half the Huskies add on another tally with Molly Depies finding Ava Podkasik and launches her shot in for the goal. North holds an 8-4 lead at the break.

York tallies some goals to stay in it

The Dukes start the second half on a positive note thanks this goal by Natalie Tuerk to get York back in it.

Then they get a turnover on defense and once in transition, Jensen capitalizes with yet another goal. York trail 9-6 as we head to the fourth.

However, the Huskies stay on pace as Mia Podkasik steals the momentum back with a big time goal to push the lead up to 10-6.

Naperville North girls water polo captures 2025 IHSA third place trophy

Later on Schrier seals the deal with a skipper and that helps Naperville North secure the girls water polo third place trophy by the score of 12-9 over York. The Huskies send retiring head coach Andy McWhirter out with a bang for his 549th career win. The Huskies finish the regular season with a final record of 28-7-1.

