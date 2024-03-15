Naperville North girls water polo uses dominant first half to beat Neuqua Valley

Naperville North girls’ water polo travels to Neuqua Valley for the DVC opener. The Huskies enter with a 3-0 record after defeating Hersey 11-7, they also build off an IHSA State quarterfinals appearance in 2023. Neuqua Valley is searching for its first win on the season and looks for revenge after falling to North in the IHSA Sectional Quarterfinals last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls water polo gets out to an early seven-goal lead

Naperville North wastes no time, Calista Jansen gets it inside to Cate Czochra who scores, just 13 seconds into the match.

Jansen gets the pass from goalie Rugie Stackevicius and takes it herself towards the goal. She scores with ease and the Huskies lead 2-0 after a minute of play.

Now up 4-0, North keeps pushing to build on its lead. Good ball movement sets up a nice Payton Schrier goal, as the Huskies are rolling only four minutes in.

Neuqua looking for some life at the other end of the pool. Samira Nadgar gets the pass inside and throws one in for Neuqua’s first goal. They trail 5-1 with two minutes left in the first.

About 30 seconds later the Huskies respond, as Czochra and Kelsey Wessel work the ball together. Czochra slots one in for her second goal of the night.

Here they go again, this time it’s the other way around as Czochra assists Wessel, who somehow throws one in from a tough position. Huskies would go up 8-1 to end the first.

Neuqua looking to score, but Stackevicius, the Huskie goalie, denies the shot and keeps her team up by seven early in the second.

It’s the Wildcats’ turn to show off some good saves, as goalie Caelyn Tuma steps up big for the stop.

More good ball movement from Naperville North, as the Huskies work it around the horn. Kayley Queen gets it inside and scores off an acrobatic shot to make it 9-1 Huskies with under four minutes left in the second.

Puacz and Nadgar score for Neuqua Valley water polo

After a Huskie ejection, the Wildcats have a chance to score and they do off some nice ball movement. Phoebe Puacz gets the goal, and they trail 10-2 to close the first half.

Seconds into the third quarter, Nadgar gets it inside for Neuqua and powers through for the goal. Cats are down by seven.

Naperville North just won’t stop scoring, this time it comes off the hands of Ria Vaid.

Under three minutes left in the third, and Huskie Gabby Bandera gets it on the left wing. She fires near post and puts North up 15-3.

Nadgar gets it inside for Neuqua and passes it out to Madelin Harp who puts it home. She’s hyped up, but the Huskies would get the last laugh.

Huskies stay undefeated with the win over the Wildcats

Addie Weber gets the pass off the restart and swims towards the net before scoring. Naperville North plays a well-rounded game to win the DVC opener 17-6 over Neuqua Valley.