Naperville North hosts the 2024 Girls Naperville Twilight Invitational

It’s a cool evening at the 2024 Girls Naperville Twilight Invitational, hosted by Naperville North. 17 schools are competing this year, as Downers Grove North enters as last season’s champion, while Naperville North took second and Naperville Central placed third. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Sandwich’s Sundara Weber takes an early lead in the Twilight Invitational and maintains the pace

With temperatures near sixty, the stampede is off. Sandwich’s Sundara Weber takes an early lead, with Wheaton South’s Nicole Poglitsch nearby.

In mile one, it’s nearly a tie between Wheaton South’s Poglitsch, Minooka’s Maya Ledesma, and Weber of Sandwich. Batavia’s Avery Hacker follows closely, and Naperville North’s Rianna Tandon is not far behind, with home turf advantage. Mustang Kaylee Russell is leading the way for Metea Valley as well.

Around the bend in mile 2, Sandwich’s Weber takes the lead, Minooka’s Ledesma is in striking distance, as Wheaton South’s Poglitsch is within reach. Plainfield North’s Tessa Russo is in fourth place, and Naperville North’s Rianna Tandon continues to make a name for herself. Naperville Central’s Lola Satre-Morales is in the mix, behind a pack of Wheaton Warrenville South runners, and North’s Shania Tandon is nearby.

Now under stadium lights, Sandwich’s Sundara Weber takes a huge lead”

Trying to play catch up, Minooka’s Ledesma rounds the corner. About ten seconds behind are Plainfield North’s Russo, Batavia’s Hacker, and North’s Rianna Tandon. Waubonsie’s Lily Baibak is also flirting within the top 20.

A pair of Huskies crack the top ten at the 2024 Girls Naperville Twilight Invitational

First to cross the finish is Weber, she finishes at 16:27. Second place is Minooka’s Ledesma, twenty seconds behind Weber. Third is Batavia’s Hacker, and she’s followed by Plainfield North’s Russo and Naperville North’s Rianna Tandon. Huskie Emma Berres cracks the top 10 in ninth, and all Huskies including Anika Lovisa finish inside the top 55.

Baibak gets 21st for Waubonsie, and Satre-Morales finishes in 24th for Naperville Central. Downers Grove North places first with a team score of 58, with Naperville North placing fourth with a score of 103.