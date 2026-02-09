Naperville North inducts star-studded athletic Hall of Fame class

“It’s so exciting to be back. I haven’t been back here since I graduated, so being able to see the school and then see everyone that was so instrumental in my high school career is so exciting. It’s really an honor,” said Naperville North High School cross country star Judy Pendergast.

“This place means so much to me, my family, friends, so many people. And, you know, to kind of reflect on all the people who had a share in helping me achieve the things that I did. It really means a lot,” said Nick Solak.

A new era for the Naperville North Athletic Hall of Fame

For the first time since 2020, Naperville North inducted a new class of athletes into the school's athletic department Hall of Fame. Athletic Director Jon Pereiro made the return of the Hall of Fame one of his early priorities when he first came aboard in 2024.

“After going through my first year and hearing that we hadn’t done a Hall of Fame induction, we knew we wanted to do it right. And so we did bring back the Hall of Fame board. We brought them back, and we really made sure we went through and had a strategy behind bringing back the Hall of Fame, making sure we were taking a look at historical individuals, from pre 2000’s, and then also individuals that are more current and ready to be able to get into the Hall of Fame by our criteria. And so we’re just so excited to be able to bring this back,” said Naperville North AD Jon Pereiro.

A big class filled with big names

With over a half-decade wait between ceremonies, there were 10 athletes, one coach, and one contributor who returned to Naperville to be inducted in the class of 2026, with graduates spanning from 1987 to as recent as 2016.

It was more than just a large class; it was a star-studded one, including former and current professional athletes like Susan Johnson, a member of the 1988 U.S Olympic women’s swim team, retired NFL tight ends James O’Shaughnessy and Matt Lacosse, and MLB veteran Nick Solak.

“You know, it shows the success that athletes have had at the school over the years. You know, for the athletic department to bring back the Hall of Fame induction after not doing it for a while is really special. And yeah, I think, you know, the group of athletes is special, phenomenal, you know, both on and off the field. So it was really a privilege to be able to listen to their stories and their memories,” said former Naperville North baseball star Nick Solak.

For 2015 state champion Judy Pendergast, who still holds the Illinois record for the fastest time at the IHSA 3A girls state cross country meet, the ceremony brought a chance to remember the best moments of high school sports both on and off the field.

“Just the memories I have with my teammates, you know, getting to win two state titles and then second place twice was really awesome. And then all the times that we got to go on our trips and just hang out, the things that weren’t even running-related were just some of the best memories.

Many of the athletes in the 2026 class are still involved with the sports that got them into the Huskie Hall of Fame. Pendergast is an assistant cross-country coach at Harvard University, her alma mater; James O’Shaugnessy works in the scouting department for the Chicago Bears, and Solak is about to head to spring training to compete for a roster spot with the San Diego Padres.

“They are names that are on our record boards are names that are on some of our trophies. But when you really look at the stories behind them and have those stories get to be told, it really kind of shines as to what our school actually is and what our school has been and where we’re going as well,” said Pereiro.

Keeping the tradition going

After the Hall of Famers were honored at the induction ceremony and again in between the Naperville North girls and boys basketball games against Naperville Central, one thing is clear. It won’t take another six years to bring in the next class of Hall of Fame members.

“This is a tradition that we are looking to keep, keep moving forward. We’ve already started talking about next year’s class. Class of 2027, and we’re excited to make sure that we are keeping this going, and keep in touch with all of our previous inductees, and make sure that very special group is tethered tightly to Naperville North in their home,” said Pereiro.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell