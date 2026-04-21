Naperville North nets late goal for thrilling comeback over Neuqua

The lacrosse season continues with another exciting matchup between the visiting Neuqua Valley Wildcats and the Naperville North Huskies. Neuqua looks to extend its winning streak to three games, while North tries to get back in the win column following its loss to Wheaton Warrenville South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley powers through early

The Huskies get the goal scoring started with Millar Camp firing a laser into the back of the net. However, Neuqua’s Grant Randolph would run up the scoring sheet, scoring four goals in the first quarter. With help from Gavin Ostendorf, the Wildcats would lead 5-1 heading to the second quarter.

North fights back before halftime

Randolph and Ostendorf ride the hot hand again to begin the second quarter, bringing the lead to 7-1. North’s Evan Marschitz runs in front and gets the white and orange on the board. After two more goals from Randolph, the Huskies go back-to-back-to-back with Jake Springer and Evan Marschitz bringing the deficit to three at the end of the second quarter.

Back-and-forth battle in the third

As the third quarter begins, Springer finds Camp running to the house, and Camp secures the hat-trick. Minutes later, Logan Francoeur throws the ball off the ground and in to tie the game at 9 apiece. As time expires, Camp runs through traffic and gets another goal, giving North its first lead of the game. The Huskies lead 10-9 going into the final frame.

The Huskies complete the comeback

With under four minutes to go, North has a two-goal lead until Wildcats Julian Silva and Ben Stefanski tie it up at 12-12. It’s desperation time for both squads. Springer passes to a diving Camp, who gets the game-winning goal. The Huskies come all the way back for a 13-12 victory and get their first win over Neuqua in two years.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.