Naperville North recovers the onside kick and completes a comeback for the ages

Let’s head to Homewood Flossmoor for a boys play of the week, as Naperville North football trailed by 15 with under two minutes remaining! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North recovers onside kick and completes a 15-point comeback in the final minutes

Now down eight and needing to convert the onside kick, Tyler Duewel kicks one to perfection and Edward Mumford does a great job to recover the ball for North! Then, Jacob Bell finds Quinn Morris near the front pylon for a touchdown, and Bell converts on the two-pointer!

The Huskies would go on to win 63-62 in double overtime for one of the best games all season.

