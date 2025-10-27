Naperville North secures another girls cross country regional

One week after the DVC championships, we’re back at Waubonsie Valley High School for girls cross country regionals. All six Naperville High Schools, including the DVC champs Naperville North, along with the Redwings of Benet Academy, are here to compete with the top six team scores qualifying for next week’s sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North runners get to the front of the pack

With the sun shining on the grass, all 12 teams in total are off. The race gets off to a good start with the Tandon twins from Naperville North in front, who recently committed to NYU. This is followed by Naperville Central’s Charlotte Danahy, who is off to a strong start after winning the DVC race. Benet Academy’s Keira Jenke and Sarah Luo are near the front as well.

Approaching the first mile, the top three runners are Danahy, Jenke, and Downers Grove South’s Nia Ortega. The Tandons are joined by teammate Chloe Piot just a little further back. Metea Valley’s Kaylee Russell and Neuqua Valley’s Arianna Namvar are in the hunt as well. Catching up is a Redhawk pack of Carly Ernst, Emma Breese, Katelyn Burke, and Eloise Graft. Waubonsie Valley senior Katherine Heap is keeping pace alongside a couple of Neuqua Valley runners, Addison Guskey and Delaney Fastabend. Georgia Karstens, Sophia Schultz and Josephine Olson from Naperville North are among the top 20 with Ashlyn Willis from Benet and Mia Bertolini from Waubonsie.

Running downhill, the top three remain the same with Jenke, Danahy, and Ortega, but Chloe Piot now rounds out the top 4. Kaylee Russell and Shania Tandon are running in the top 6. Rianna runs with Wildcat Arianna Namvar. Carly Ernst and Emma Breese get out in front of the Central pack are running downhill with a line that includes Katherine Heap and Sara Luo.

The top three has changed in mile two with Keira Jenke taking the lead. Going neck in neck is Chloe Piot and Nia Ortega. Shania Tandon and Kaylee Russell are just behind them. Leading a pack of runners is Rianna Tandon and Sara Luo. Waubonsie’s Katherine Heap, Wildcat Arianna Namvar, Metea Valley’s Srinika Gundlapally, Redhawk Carly Ernst and Georgia Karstens from North have moved into the top 14.

Keira Jenke takes the lead and never gives it back

Approaching the finish line first is Keira Jenke with a PR time of 17:57. Jenke is followed by Nia Ortega, taking home 2nd place with a time of 18:09. In third place, it’s Huskie Chloe Piot with a time of 18:16, while Kaylee Russell runs home in fourth two seconds later. Finishing in 5th place is Shania Tandon, and finishing in 6th is Sara Luo. Katherine Heap and Srinika Gundlapally finish in 7th and 8th place.

Naperville North runs to another girls cross country regional championship

Huskies Rianna Tandon and Georgia Karstens would finish in 10th and 12th, respectively, to help Naperville North earn the regional championship for a third straight season. Carly Ernst of Naperville Central is the top Redhawk in 14th place. Breese, Graft, Burke, and Lauren Quigg help Naperville Central advance as a team in fourth place.

Metea Valley is moving on with a third-place finish with Zoey Tumpach, Kailynn Kira-Chhe, Sware Kendal,e and Raya Townsend rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs. Benet Academy also advances as a team in fifth place with Clare Bremner and Sarah Read joining Jenker, Luo, and Willis in the scoring. Mia Bertolini finishes in the top 30 and qualifies as an individual along with Neuqua runners Ariana Namvar and Addison Guskey. Willowbrook finishes in second as a team, led by Mariangela Popoca in ninth and Rachel Simek in 13th. Downers Grove South grabs a team spot as well in sixth place, thanks to Gianna Lamb and Nora Maier joining Ortega in the top 15.

