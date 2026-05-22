Naperville North shutouts out Plainfield South in girls soccer regional semifinal

It’s that time of the year again, as the girls’ soccer regional semifinals are upon us. This matchup features Naperville North and Plainfield South. The Huskies are looking to continue their season’s success after going 11-4-1 and finishing second in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies are looking to get the scoring started two minutes in. Lauren Pera crosses the ball to Cameryn Lynde, and Lynde perfects the one-touch right footer and a 1-0 lead.

Huskies begin a scoring fest

The blue and orange are on at it yet again. The trio of Kathryn Rohr, Lauren Pera, and Cameryn Lynde proves to be a success as Lynde chips it in for a quick brace, and North is off to a strong start with a 2-0 lead.

After leading off with a brace, Cameryn Lynde gets in on the passing game. She feeds it to Kathryn Rohr, and Rohr goes top shelf for the third goal of the game.

North applies offensive pressure again. Rohr sails it to Kennedy Bertsch, who sets up Amanda Ratz for success. Ratz fires away with the left footer and gets another tally for the Huskies! A 4-0 game midway through the first half.

The other Ratz in Nadia is on the move and connects with teammate Olivia Field on the cross. Field fires and score to make it 5-0 Huskies.

The Cougars need any sign of light. Megan Dietel is at the helm for the corner kick. She goes for the long strike and shot attempt, but it’s knocked away by North’s Mary Mulvihill to keep the shutout. The score is 5-0 at the break, in favor of the Huskies.

Now in the second half, the Huskies continue to make headlines. Kennedy Bertsch passes to Lauren Pera. Her shot strikes through the defense, and she sends it home. North is now up by 6.

Naperville North cruises through girls soccer regional semifinal

North’s Brooke Genthner is in control and outruns not one, not two, but three Plainfield South defenders; she then fires away and gets North’s final goal of the game. The Huskies get the shutout, winning 7-0, and they will advance to the regional finals, where they’ll take on Plainfield North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.