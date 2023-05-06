Naperville North soccer wins versus archrivals Naperville Central

It’s the Crosstown Classic on girls’ soccer as the Huskies of Naperville North host archrivals Naperville Central in a vital DVC matchup late in the season. Both trailing Metea Valley, the Huskies currently sit in second place in the DVC in front of the Redhawks in third place. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Huskies and Redhawks battle to draw in the first half

The scoring gets going in the first half with the Huskies. Here, Annie Chang receives the ball and cuts in on her left foot before rifling a shot that finds the top corner. The Huskies take a 1-0 lead against the Redhawks.

Naperville Central, though, answers back; Megan Norkett beats the Huskie defenders cutting in on her left foot and hitting a powerful shot that gets past the keeper. Her solo effort ties up the contest at 1-1.

Naperville North soccer secures the victory

The Huskies come out in the second half on the offensive. North’s Jacey Sturek, from the corner kick, pulls off the Elastico with the ball going in at the near post. Sturek’s goal helps Naperville North regain the lead 2-1.

North seals the victory as Isa Polavieja hits the crossbar, and Annie Chang follows it up for the tap-in and her second goal of the game.

The Naperville North Huskies are victorious against the Naperville Central Redhawks 3-1.

