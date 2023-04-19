Naperville North softball wins crosstown classic in defensive battle

The crosstown classic is back this softball season as the Huskies of Naperville North host the Redhawks of Naperville Central in an early yet critical DVC matchup for both teams. The Huskies have won six out of their last seven and are 2-0 in conference play. The Redhawks look to bounce back after a close loss to Neuqua Valley last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North gets on base early

Beginning in the second inning, North’s Shayna Woolwine makes solid contact, hitting it into center field and earning a double.

Maddi Larsen steps up to the plate and delivers as she hits a hard ground ball into the heart of the center field and gets the RBI single bringing Woolwine to make it 1-0.

The Huskies are performing on both sides of the plate as Sydney Hurst of Naperville Central hits one into center field, yet Kristina Donaldson comes into the infield to make the diving catch to close out the third inning.

Naperville Central creates an offensive surge

The Redhawks get to work in the fourth inning. Kendall Lenz, at bat, smacks the ball out into the left field to get on base for a single.

Next is Julia Nicholus, who keeps the momentum going. She gets on base to advance Lenz while getting a single of her own in the process.

With runners on first and second for the Redhawks, Avery Hayward looks to take advantage, but pitcher Charlotte Chelich secures the strikeout to keep the Huskies in the lead.

At the bottom of the fourth, North’s Laurel Anstine connects as she earns a rbi single to bring in Larsen. Huskies extend their lead now up two runs against the Redhawks.

Central, though continues to battle, as Luca Seeling injects life into the Redhawks offense with this play, hitting a dinger out to right field going to the wall, she rounds the bases and settles at third to secure the triple.

The Huskies secure the classic crosstown victory

Yet, with her back against the wall, Chelich delivers again as she secures the strikeout to end the 5th inning.

Huskies back on offense get on base with Olivia Hebron hitting a ground ball into right field. Then, she turns on the jets to get on first base.

Woolwine again has an impact at bat, hitting the sacrifice fly to bring in Hedron to make it 3-0 in favor of the Huskies.

Naperville North defends the diamond securing the crosstown victory and defeating Naperville Central three runs to zero.

