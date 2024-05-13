Naperville North takes down Waubonsie Valley to advance to the girls water polo sectional final

We are down to the final four of the Neuqua Valley girls water polo sectional with Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North battling for a spot in the finals. The Huskies beat the Warriors 16-9 earlier this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cate Czochra keeps the Huskies in business

Already up 1-0, the dogs continue their strong start with Cate Czochra aiming at the left corner for a 2-0 lead.

Czochra does not stop there. After a few passes, the sophomore sneaks the ball past three defenders to make it 3-0 in favor of Naperville North.

The Warriors are in need of any scoring but Husky goalie Rugie Stackevicius makes a key save to keep the opponents from scoring.

4-0 Huskies in the second quarter until Ria Vaid pumps that number to five with another goal. That also happens to be your halftime score.

North remains in the same in the third quarter because superstar senior Kelsey Wessel fires it in for the score.

This may sound like a broken record but it’s just business as usual for Naperville North and Czochra who targets the back of the net. It’s 7-0 Huskies.

Ruby Meier keeps Waubonsie Valley in it

The Warriors won’t quit, though, as their own star senior, Ruby Meier gets a much-needed goal after a penalty shot.

How about another Meier goal for Waubonsie Valley? Once she gets the Reese Clavey lob, she skips it in for the Warriors. Although they still have some work to do down 7-2.

Naperville North girls water polo is going back to the sectional finals

That means more momentum fuel for North. Abbie Martinson finds Payton Schrier, and she seals the deal with another goal. The Huskies move to the sectional final behind at 10-2 victory over Waubonsie Valley. A tough Metea Valley team awaits in the championship.

