Naperville North vs. Naperville Central Crosstown Classic 2023

Joe Kennedy and Patrick Codo bring you the NCTV17 broadcast of the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic 2022 between Naperville Central and Naperville North!

The Redhawks come into the contest at 5-1 while the Huskies are 3-2. The Redhawks took the Crosstown Classic trophy home last season, although Naperville North got its revenge with a victory to end the regular season in 2022.

As usual, North Central College is the host of this annual clash! This broadcast is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

