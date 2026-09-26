Naperville North wins its fifth straight following 33-14 victory over Waubonsie

The Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Naperville North Huskies on Homecoming night. Taking part in the festivities is the 1992 Warrior football team, which holds the best single-season record in program history, going 12-1 and reaching the state semi-finals. They become the newest inductees into Waubonsie Valley’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Naperville North looks for a fifth consecutive win as one of the hottest teams in the state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies are out and running to start the ball game. Less than two minutes into the contest, senior Brady Marino corrals the Warrior punt near midfield, gets a couple of blocks, and races down the sideline before he’s taken down around the twelve-yard line. North’s first offensive snap begins in the red zone.

The Huskies start with big plays on both sides of the ball

The Blue and Orange face a 4th and goal from the two. Quarterback Dante Colasante keeps his eyes on the end zone as he fakes the handoff. He finds senior wideout Jack Zitko all alone on a slant route and puts it between his numbers for the score! The Huskies spring to a quick 7-0 lead just under the nine-minute mark of the first.

On Waubonsie’s next possession, quarterback Nolan Alberson feels the pressure from North’s d-line and steps up in the pocket. He’s hit as he releases, resulting in an under-thrown ball falling into the hands of junior defensive back Josh LaBelle for the Huskie interception.

Lucky number seven hits in Aurora. With seven minutes left in the opening quarter, Colasante spins the rock to number seven Jake Anderson. The Huskies cash in, turning a nine-yard pitch and catch into a twenty-nine-yard touchdown! Add seven to the Huskie advantage; they’re up 14-0.

Less than four minutes before the half, North tallies another touchdown. Running back Vic Tyson slips through the brigade of blockers and bursts into the open field. The sophomore outpaces the Warrior defenders and heightens his team’s lead to three scores on this 39-yard run. 21-0 in the visitors’ favor at the break.

Colasante tallies four total touchdowns

On Naperville North’s first drive after intermission, they find themselves in a familiar spot on the field. Different play, same result. Colasante shoots a shoulder fake towards the defense and unloads a perfect strike to Anderson close to the boundary. Anderson does the rest, breaking the initial tackle, then doing his best Heisman impression before crossing the goal line for six. The Huskies miss the point after, but just a minor blemish on a dominant night for North.

Something about Waubonsie’s 40-yard line brings out the best in the North playmakers. Tyson bounces outside before exploding upfield. He’s got his sights set on paydirt, but is pushed out at the five.

Closing in on the halfway point of the third frame, Colasante gets in on the ground attack himself. He makes the decisive read on the option play and trots in for his fourth total touchdown on the night. Another missed extra point makes the lead 33-0.

The Warriors get a pair of scores late

Just outside the ten-yard line with over two minutes left in quarter three, Waubonsie tailback John Hung evades three white jerseys, then turns into a human wrecking ball, dragging a trio of Huskie tacklers past the plane to get on the board. 33-7 entering the fourth.

Hung runs it in again five minutes into the final quarter of action. His 10-yard scamper makes the scoreboard read 33-14 as the Warriors find some rhythm, but it would not be enough.

The Huskies stay hot with fifth win in a row

The scoring concludes there as the Naperville North Huskies win their fifth straight game, 33-14 over the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Blue and Orange upgrade their record to 5-1 and remain undefeated in conference play, improving to 3-0. Waubonsie drops to 2-4 on the year.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!